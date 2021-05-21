Eurovision 2021: Flo Rida to perform with San Marino singer Senhit in second semifinal

American rapper Flo Rida will inject further celebrity vitality to the 2nd semifinal of the Eurovision Music Contest on Thursday night, when he joins San Marino singer Senhit’s efficiency.

“It’s this type of trustworthy feeling to be encourage in Europe after goodbye,” the rapper acknowledged in feedback launched by the favored contest’s organisers. “I’m very grateful as a way to invent throughout however once more, and on probably the most clever stage on this planet.”

Little San Marino, a metropolis suppose surrounded by Italy, is one amongst 17 nationwide acts acting on the Ahoy enviornment in Rotterdam Thursday night searching for one among the many 10 remaining berths up for grabs on the musical spectacle that’s returning after missing 2020 attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s massive remaining substances 20 worldwide places from the 2 semifinals alongside with the so-called gigantic 5 worldwide places of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, plus host nation the Netherlands.

As a lot as 3,500 followers, who luxuriate in to level out a detrimental COVID-19 check out, are allowed to help each costume rehearsal, semifinal and supreme, making the competitors one among the many most clever dwell events in Europe for the reason that pandemic upended public existence.

The followers are allowed in as phase of a Dutch executive-sanctioned check out match to mediate how stunning-scale events can be safely staged because the nation progressively emerges from lockdown.

The coronavirus label Iceland the chance of performing in the 2nd semifinal, with band Dadi og Gagnamagnid pulling out Wednesday after one member examined advantageous. They’re aloof competing, nonetheless, and a recording of 1 amongst their costume rehearsals shall be carried out as an alternative.

Furthermore, the Dutch 2019 winner, Duncan Laurence, examined advantageous and ought to aloof not invent at Saturday’s remaining, organisers provided.