Eurovision 2021: Icelandic band Dadi og Gagnamagnid to not play at event after group member tests COVID-19 positive

Iceland’s distinctive Eurovision Music Contest entrant Dadi og Gagnamagnid will now not make are residing on the event after one among the crew examined sure for coronavirus , organisers introduced Wednesday.

“Dadi og Gagnamagnid occupy taken the arduous choice to withdraw from acting on this 12 months’s are residing Eurovision Music Contest reveals, as they merely need to make collectively as a crew,” organisers acknowledged.

Their tune, ’10 Years,’ will keep within the competitors. A recording of the crew’s costume rehearsal from remaining week will seemingly be broadcast in Thursday’s 2nd semi-final.

Lead singer Dadi Freyr acknowledged in a put up on Instagram that contributors of the Icelandic delegation within the Dutch port metropolis of Rotterdam for the competition “occupy all been terribly cautious the entire time out, so this comes as an enormous shock.”

The sixty fifth model of the tune contest is underway in Rotterdam amid strict making an try out and hygiene protocols in an strive to stop the unfold of the virus. Up to three,500 followers are allowed to help costume rehearsals, the semi-finals and Saturday’s remaining within the event that they’ve examined unfavorable for the virus.

Ten performers from each of Tuesday’s and Thursday’s semi-finals on the Ahoy Enviornment progress on to Saturday’s large remaining, the place they are going to be a part of the so-called mountainous 5 of Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the UK, alongside with the host nation, the Netherlands.

On Tuesday night time, voters selected singers or teams from Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine to lunge on to the ultimate.