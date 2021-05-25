Eurovision 2021: Winner glam rock band Maneskin return home to Italy amid festivities, speculation of drug abuse

Rome: The Italian glam rock band that acquired the Eurovision Music Contest returned home on Sunday to the adulation of followers, congratulations from the federal government and so nice speculation that the lead singer had snorted cocaine sometime of the expose that he vowed to take a drug check out.

“We’re searching to shut down the rumours,” Maneskin lead singer Damiano David advised journalists at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport as a result of the band arrived home after their victory in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Rumours unfold on social media after David used to be thought of bending over a desk sometime of the Saturday night dwell tv broadcast. Requested at a post-victory information convention whether or not or not he’d snorted cocaine, David talked about he doesn’t make use of therapy and that he’d curved over attributable to 1 extra band member had broken a glass at their ft.

Eurovision confirmed that broken glass used to be came upon beneath the desk in depend on, however launched David had provided to take the check out, which is scheduled for Monday.

In Italy, the drug ship didn’t mar the reward that poured in on Sunday from the Italian establishment for the victory of the reasonably anti-institution Maneskin, a glam rock band that purchased its starting busking on Rome’s fundamental shopping inch.

Their take care of gave Italy a sorely wished improve after a terrible one yr as one in each of the international locations worst hit by the coronavirus and want to mute deliver subsequent one yr’s competitors serve to the put the place European tune contests started.

The band used to be the bookmakers’ favorite going into the Eurovision finale and sealed the take care of it up early Sunday with the best favourite vote inside the very a lot inviting, and extremely kitsch, annual tune competitors.

“We’re out of our minds!” Florence’s Uffizi Galleries tweeted, echoing Maneskin’s successful tune lyrics, alongside facet a picture of a Caravaggio Medusa and the hashtag #Uffizirock.

Maneskin, Danish for “moonlight” and a tribute to bass participant Victoria De Angelis’ Danish ancestry, acquired with a complete of 529 capabilities. France used to be second whereas Switzerland, which led after nationwide juries had voted, achieved third.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable,“ band members talked about as they purchased off the airplane and had been met by a gaggle of journalists begin air baggage ship.

De Angelis talked in regards to the band used to fear on the claims of drug make use of, which had been echoing notably loudly in runner-up France, the place mainstream media prominently reported the suspicions and the nation’s worldwide minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, used to be even requested about them on a information expose on Sunday.

Le Drian stayed trot on the controversy, saying: “If there may presumably be a want to give up assessments, they’ll give up assessments.”

De Angelis talked in regards to the band needs to impact the controversy inside the serve of them attributable to drug make use of goes in opposition to their ethos and message.

“We’re completely in opposition to cocaine and utilizing therapy and we might dangle by no means achieved it for trot, so we’re anxious that many folks ponder this,” she talked about.

The band purchased its starting showing on By potential of del Corso, the precept industrial thoroughfare in downtown Rome. Their scrappy performances in entrance of a Geox shoe retailer had been a far shriek from the over-the-top, flame-throwing extravaganza Saturday night that truly spoil up David’s pants.

David advised a information convention this week that starting out on the avenue used to be embarrassing, because the group had to take care of diversified musicians vying for the the identical prized piece of sidewalk whereas neighbours complained relating to the noise.

“That they had been at all times calling the police,” De Angelis talked about, laughing.

Maneskin’s take care of used to be easiest Italy’s third victory inside the contest and the precept since Toto Cutugno took the glory in 1990. The victory plot Italy will host subsequent one yr’s competitors, with cities bidding for the glory.

Launched in 1956 to foster solidarity after World Battle II, Eurovision developed by the years from a bland ballad-fest to a campy, essentially feel-upright extravaganza. It has grown from seven international locations to consist of higher than 40, together with non-European nations equal to Israel and a few distance-away Australia.

Story has it that Eurovision purchased its inspiration from Italy’s Sanremo Music Competition, which started in 1951 as a post-struggle effort to expend Italian customized and the financial system of the Ligurian coastal metropolis that has housed it ever since.

Presumably easiest recognized for having launched the likes of Andrea Boccelli and one in each of Italy’s most renowned songs ‘Nel blu, dipinto di blu’ — popularly recognized as ‘Volare’ — the Sanremo competitors recurrently picks Italy’s legit different for the Eurovision contest.

Maneskin acquired Sanremo this one yr with the the identical tune, ‘Zitti e Buoni’ (‘Restful and upright’) that it carried out on Saturday night in Rotterdam.

De Angelis talked about she hoped that their victory would ship a message to future Italian contestants that ballads are possible to be not essentially the most straightforward mannequin that may take care of contests.

“We ponder presumably any longer extra bands can dangle the prospect to play what they want and not be influenced by the radios or what the precept mannequin is in Italy,” she talked about. “They’re going to essentially really feel themselves and play rock tune too.”