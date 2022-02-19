Auto

EV Charging Infra: If you are thinking of taking EV, then after hearing this statement of Ministry of Power, you will be able to take decision quickly.

EV Charging Infra: If you are thinking of taking EV, then after hearing this statement of Ministry of Power, you will be able to take decision quickly.
EV Charging Infra: If you are thinking of taking EV, then after hearing this statement of Ministry of Power, you will be able to take decision quickly.

EV Charging Infra: If you are thinking of taking EV, then after hearing this statement of Ministry of Power, you will be able to take decision quickly.

EV Charging Infra: If you are thinking of taking EV, then after hearing this statement of Ministry of Power, you will be able to take decision quickly.

EV Charging Infra: Between October 2021 and January 2022, the number of electric charging stations in the country grew 2.5 times. There are a total of 1640 electric charging stations across the country.

If you are not able to buy a new electric car just thinking that there is not enough charging infrastructure for it in the country. Then this news is very important for you. After reading this news, you will be able to decide on a new electric car quickly.

“Due to the efforts of the government, the number of electric charging stations in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad has increased 2.5 times in the last 4 months,” a statement from the Ministry of Power issued on Saturday said.

Further, the Ministry of Power said in a statement that an additional 678 electric charging stations have been installed in the country between October 2021 and January 2022. At present, there are 1640 electric charging stations across the country. Out of which 940 are in big cities of the country. The focus of the government is to expand the network of electric charging stations in nine major cities of the country.

Recently, on 14 January 2022, the Ministry of Power has amended the guidelines and standards regarding electric charging infrastructure. Under which the government is working on a 360 degree plan. Under this plan, the government will focus on expanding the electric charging network in the country in collaboration with the public sector (NTPC, BEE, EESL, PGCIL) and private sector companies. Recently, some private sector companies have also planned to install electric charging stations on a large scale, including companies like Tata Power.

Explain that the oil distribution companies in the country have set a target of setting up 22,000 electric charging stations along major cities and national highways. These companies include state-run oil companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum.

Out of 22 thousand electric charging stations, 10 thousand electric charging stations will be installed by Indian Oil. While 7000 electric charging stations will be installed by Bharat Petroleum and the remaining 5000 electric charging stations will be installed by Hindustan Petroleum.

IndianOil has installed 439 electric charging stations in the country and plans to install 2000 electric charging stations by next year. 52 Electric Charging Stations have been installed by Bharat Petroleum and 382 Electric Charging Stations by Hindustan Petroleum.


