Eva Marcille Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Eva Marcille’s Net Worth?

Eva Marcille is an actress, model and host of television reality shows who has a net worth of $4 million. She began her career in 2004, when she won the third cycle of the television competition series “America’s Next Top Model.” Since then, Marcille has appeared in numerous magazines, films, and on a variety of other television programs. She is noted for her role as Traci in the television sitcom “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and as Tyra Hamilton on the daytime soap “The Young and the Restless.”

Along with her acting, modeling and hosting, she has also appeared in the music videos “DJ Play a Love Song,” “I Get Money,” ” Baby” and more.

Eva Marcille married Atlanta-based attorney Michael Sterling in October 2018. In March 2019, their wedding was covered on an episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Sterling is currently serves as the director of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency. He is also a partner in the boutique law firm Dreyer Sterling, LLC which focuses on civil and criminal matters.

Early Life and Education

Eva Marcille was born as Eva Marcille Pigford on October 30, 1984 in Los Angeles, California. She is African-American, and has Puerto Rican ancestry on her father’s side. As a youth, Marcille went to Raymond Avenue Elementary School, and then to Marina Del Rey Middle School. She subsequently attended Washington Preparatory High School before going off to Georgia to enroll at Clark Atlanta University.

“America’s Next Top Model”

While still in college, Marcille competed in the third cycle of the reality television competition series “America’s Next Top Model.” Hosted by creator Tyra Banks from 2003 to 2018, the show featured fledgling models who competed against each other in challenges and photo shoots. Marcille became the third winner of the series when she beat fellow contestant Yaya DaCosta in 2004. For her prize, she received a CoverGirl cosmetics contract, a modeling contract with Ford Models, and a spread in Elle. Following her victory on “America’s Next Top Model” at the age of 19, Marcille dropped out of Clark Atlanta University.

Modeling Career

Marcille was launched to fashion modeling fame after her win on “America’s Next Top Model.” She went on to appear on the covers of such magazines as Brides Noir, King, IONA, Essence, and Women’s Health and Fitness. Marcille was also featured in WeTheUrban, In Touch Weekly, and Star Magazine, and modeled for brands including DKNY, Samsung, Apple Bottoms, and Avon. Meanwhile, she also participated in a myriad of runway shows, such as Marc Bouwer Fall 2005; Gharani Strok Fall 2005; Naqada Spring 2006; and LA Fashion Week’s Monarchy Collection Fall 2007.

In November of 2006, Marcille parted ways with her managers Tyra Banks and Benny Medina, and officially dropped her surname Pigford. She subsequently signed with LA Models.

Getty

Television Career

Marcille has appeared on a number of television shows in the years since her success on “America’s Next Top Model.” She has guest-starred on many programs on UPN and The CW, including the legal drama “Kevin Hill,” the superhero series “Smallville,” and the sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris.” From 2007 to 2012, Marcille played the recurring role of Tracie Evans on the Tyler Perry sitcom “House of Payne.” During this time, from 2008 to 2009, she had a regular role on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” playing a young mother named Tyra Hamilton. Following this, Marcille appeared in episodes of the sitcom “The Assistants” and the BET romantic comedy series “Let’s Stay Together.” She subsequently starred on the reality television shows “Girlfriend Confidential: LA” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” From 2015 to 2016, Marcille had a main role on the TV One series “Born Again Virgin.” She then competed in the first season of the VH1 horror reality series “Scared Famous,” and after that became a recurring cast member on the Bravo reality series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” on which she appeared from 2018 to 2021.

Among her other television credits, Marcille hosted the BET reality shows “My Model Looks Better Than Your Model” and “Rip the Runway.” She also hosted the first season of the Oxygen reality program “Hair Battle Spectacular.” Additionally, Marcille has been in television movies, including “The Fright Night Files” and “For the Love of Lockwood.” In 2021, she landed a main role on the series “All the Queen’s Men.”

Film Career

As a film actress, Marcille had supporting roles in the romantic dramedy “Premium” and the basketball drama “Crossover,” both released in 2006. The following year, she appeared in the romcom “I Think I Love My Wife,” a remake of Éric Rohmer’s 1972 French classic “Love in the Afternoon.” The film starred Chris Rock, Gina Torres, and Kerry Washington. Marcille next had a bit part in the action comedy “Super Capers: The Origins of Ed and the Missing Bullion.” Her other credits have included “24 Hour Love,” “Sister Code,” “The Cheaters Club,” and “Miss Me This Christmas.”

Other Media and Business Ventures

Beyond television, film, and print, Marcille has appeared in several music videos, including those for Angie Stone’s “Baby” and 50 Cent’s “I Get Money.” In 2006, she was in the video for “DJ Play a Love Song” by Jamie Foxx. Six years later, she was in the video for Tyrese’s “Best of Me.” Marcille’s other music video credits include Jennifer Lopez’s “Live it Up” and French rapper Rohff’s “J’accélère.”

On the business side of things, Marcille became an entrepreneur when she founded the CBD oil company cEVAd in 2019.

Personal Life

Marcille began a relationship with actor, photographer, and model Lance Gross in 2006. The pair got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2008, before separating in March of 2010. Marcille subsequently dated rapper Flo Rida from 2010 to 2012. She was next romantically involved with rapper and record producer Kevin McCall, with whom she had a daughter. The couple split in 2014. Three years later, Sterling got engaged to Atlanta-based lawyer Michael Sterling, whose surname she adopted after their marriage in 2018. Together, the pair has two sons.