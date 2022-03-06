Evacuation attempt of Ukrainian port city fails for second time



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Eviction attempts Mariupol, a Ukrainian port city Pro-Russian separatists and Ukraine’s National Guard have reportedly failed for the second time on Sunday after accusing each other of failing to establish a humanitarian corridor.

Ukrainian authorities planned to evacuate 200,000 people from about 400,000 cities, Reuters reported.

A member of the Azov Regiment of the National Guard told Ukraine24 that Russian forces had surrounded the port city and continued shelling the area despite the promised ceasefire.

Israeli Bennett talks with Putin, Zelensky mediated by Ukraine: live update

An official from Donetsk Separatist administration The Interfax news agency reported that Ukrainian forces had failed to comply with the ceasefire.

The eviction attempt failed on Saturday as Russian forces continued shelling the city.

Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for a safe passage when the shelling began on Saturday and evacuations stopped. He later said the attack had escalated further.

“The city is under a very, very tight siege,” Boychenko told Ukrainian TV. “There has been incessant shelling in residential blocks, there have been plane crashes Bombing residential areas . The Russian occupiers are using heavy artillery, including multiple rocket launchers. “

The United States and Poland are talking about helping Ukraine procure warplanes

As seen in Sunday’s video footage, buses are rushing through the city to evacuate.

According to Skynews, only a few hundred people have successfully evacuated the city.

Occupying Mariupol could allow Russia to establish a land corridor in Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

“Ukraine is bleeding,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba said in a video released Saturday, “but Ukraine has not.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.