Evacuations in British Columbia Continue After Flooding and Mudslides
Evacuation orders were extended on Tuesday for one of the largest cities in British Columbia, where authorities rescued hundreds of people stranded on highways caused by mudslides and flooding triggered by torrential rains.
In Abbotsford, a city of about 162,000 people near the border between Canada and the United States, torrential rains caused mudslides and flooding in many parts of the city, officials said. No injuries were reported, but residents were told late Monday to evacuate their homes and take refuge in the convention center and high school in nearby Chiliwack.
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun told a news conference Tuesday that evacuation orders have been extended to include 1,100 homes. He said authorities in his city, with the help of people in Chilewalk, were “doing everything we can to reduce the effects of the flood.”
“Many people have been displaced by the floods and mudslides,” he said, adding that the main link between Highway 1, Abbotsford and Chilewack had been closed.
More than 80 families seeking asylum had checked into the Fraser Valley Trade and Exhibition Center, he added. “This is an uncertain and frightening time for those affected,” he said.
Rescue operations continued on Tuesday, but emergency officials said they were hampered by high floodwaters. Trains overturned and roads became impassable. The mud caused homes to collapse and workers tried to add culverts to stop the flow, Mr Braun said.
Abbotsford is on the outskirts of the city of Sumas in the state of Washington, where highways were also submerged and rivers swelled on their banks.
The waters of the Nuxak River in Washington state flowed into Canada, flowing north and east, and then flowed into the Sumas Prairie, Mr. Brown said. The water level had risen “dramatically,” he said, breaking up communities that did not see an end.
“Once it’s filled, it keeps flowing to the sides,” he said.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from highways in British Columbia on Monday, officials said, as torrential rains forced people into their cars and forced them to get out.
Helicopters have been evacuating about 275 people stranded near a small community east of Vancouver near Agassiz on Highway 7 since Sunday evening, officials said. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said the rescue operation was completed by late night.
The efforts in Abbotsford were similar to those in other parts of southern British Columbia. Residents of Merritt, a city of more than 7,000 people, about 170 miles northeast of Vancouver, were told to evacuate their homes immediately after torrential rains caused the Coldwater River to recede.
The meteorological system was formed by an atmospheric river, part of the storm’s convergence was so huge that it spread from California to Washington and southern British Columbia.
Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said the meteorological system, which caused torrential rain and mudslides in Washington state over the weekend, was shifting inland Tuesday and into central Canada.
A second wave of rain on Monday flooded river valleys and turned them into large lakes, Mr. McFarland added.
“We have dry weather today and we will not have any significant weather systems for next week,” he said. “It will allow all rivers to flow and people to recover from floods.”
