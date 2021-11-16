Evacuations in British Columbia Continue After Flooding and Mudslides

Evacuation orders were extended on Tuesday for one of the largest cities in British Columbia, where authorities rescued hundreds of people stranded on highways caused by mudslides and flooding triggered by torrential rains.

In Abbotsford, a city of about 162,000 people near the border between Canada and the United States, torrential rains caused mudslides and flooding in many parts of the city, officials said. No injuries were reported, but residents were told late Monday to evacuate their homes and take refuge in the convention center and high school in nearby Chiliwack.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun told a news conference Tuesday that evacuation orders have been extended to include 1,100 homes. He said authorities in his city, with the help of people in Chilewalk, were “doing everything we can to reduce the effects of the flood.”

“Many people have been displaced by the floods and mudslides,” he said, adding that the main link between Highway 1, Abbotsford and Chilewack had been closed.