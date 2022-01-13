Evan Goldberg Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Evan Goldberg’s Net Worth?

Evan Goldberg is a Canadian screenwriter, director, and producer who has a internet value of $40 million. Goldberg is greatest recognized for his producing/writing partnership together with his childhood good friend Seth Rogen. The duo co-directed and co-produced the movies “This Is the Finish” (2013) and “The Interview” (2014), they usually co-wrote “This Is the Finish” in addition to “Superbad” (2007), “Pineapple Specific” (2008), “The Inexperienced Hornet” (2011), “The Watch” (2012), “Sausage Social gathering” (2016), and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” (2016).

Evan and Seth additionally co-produced “Superbad,” “Pineapple Specific,” “The Inexperienced Hornet,” “Sausage Social gathering,” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” and Goldberg co-wrote “Goon” (2011) with Jay Baruchel and “The Night time Earlier than” (2015) with Jonathan Levine, Kyle Hunter, and Ariel Shaffir. Evan and Seth have directed episodes of “Preacher” (2016–2017), “Future Man” (2017), and “Black Monday” (2019) collectively, they usually developed “Preacher” with Sam Catlin.

Hashish

In 2019, Goldberg and Rogen launched the hashish firm Houseplant, which sells “solely the weed that’s as much as their extremely excessive requirements” and can “educate the general public about what goes into creating high quality hashish.”

Early Life

Evan Goldberg was born Evan D. Goldberg on September 15, 1982, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He grew up in a Jewish family in Marple, and he attended Level Gray Secondary College. Goldberg met Seth Rogen in highschool, and after commencement, he enrolled at McGill College. Evan has a brother named David, who contributed drawings to the books “Superbad: The Illustrated Moviebook” (2007) and “Superbad: The Drawings” (2008); a few of these drawings had been additionally featured within the movie’s finish credit.

Profession

Goldberg’s writing profession started on HBO’s “Da Ali G Present” in 2004 alongside Seth Rogen. In 2007, the duo co-produced “Superbad” and “Knocked Up,” which had been each hits, grossing $170.8 million and $219 million, respectively. “Superbad” was loosely primarily based on their highschool expertise, and the lead characters are named Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera); their manufacturing firm, Level Gray Photos (based in 2011) is called after their highschool. Goldberg and Rogen co-wrote the 2007 brief movie “Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse,” they usually later expanded it into 2013’s “This Is the Finish.” They co-produced 2008’s “Pineapple Specific” (which in addition they co-wrote) and 2009’s “Humorous Folks,” and after discovering out that James L. Brooks, govt producer of “The Simpsons,” was a fan of their work, Evan and Seth requested if they may write an episode of the present. After pitching a number of concepts within the writers room, one was accepted, and it grew to become the 2009 episode “Homer the Whopper.”

Goldberg and Rogan co-wrote and co-produced the 2011 superhero film, “The Inexperienced Hornet,” and that yr in addition they co-produced “50/50,” which was written by their good friend Will Reiser. Goldberg, Rogen, and Reiser labored collectively on “Da Ali G Present,” and Evan and Seth inspired Will to write down a screenplay about his expertise with spinal most cancers. In 2012, Goldberg and Rogen co-produced “The Guilt Journey,” which starred Seth and Barbra Streisand, and in 2014, they co-produced “Neighbors” and “The Interview.” Evan and Seth additionally co-directed “The Interview,” which is known for almost beginning a struggle, with North Korea’s authorities threatening “cruel” retaliation in opposition to the U.S. in an try to forestall the film from being launched. In 2015, Goldberg and Rogen co-produced the vacation movie “The Night time Earlier than,” although solely Evan was concerned in writing the script.

Getty Photographs

In 2016, they co-produced “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” and the pc-animated movie “Sausage Social gathering,” which each introduced in additional than $100 million on the field workplace, they usually developed the AMC collection “Preacher.” The present is predicated on the Garth Ennis-Steve Dillon comedian e-book collection of the identical title, and it aired 43 episodes over 4 seasons. Evan and Seth govt produced the collection, they usually co-directed the episodes “Pilot,” “See,” “On the Street,” and “Mumbai Sky Tower.” Round this time, in addition they co-directed the 2017 brief “Bananas City,” the “Future Man” episodes “Pilot,” “Herpe: Totally Loaded,” and “A Riphole in Time,” the 2018 TV film “Singularity,” and the “Black Monday” episode “365.” Goldberg and Rogen have served as govt producers on “Future Man” and “Black Monday,” and lately, they co-produced “The Catastrophe Artist” (2017), “Blockers” (2018), “Sport Over, Man!” (2018), “Lengthy Shot” (2019), “Good Boys” (2019), and “An American Pickle” (2020). Evan additionally co-produced “Goon: Final of the Enforcers” (2017) with Jay Baruchel and Seann William Scott. In 2021, Goldberg and Rogen started co-producing Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” and “Invincible” and HBO Max’s “Santa Inc.”

Private Life

Evan married Lisa Yadavaia on Might 27, 2012. Lisa and Evan produced “Humorous Folks” and “Santa Inc.” collectively, and Lisa co-wrote the “Santa Inc.” episode “Faces of Meth.” She additionally labored as an assistant to Judd Apatow on a number of movies, together with “Knocked Up,” “Superbad,” “Stroll Exhausting: The Dewey Cox Story,” and “Get Him to the Greek.”

Awards and Nominations

Evan has been nominated for 2 Primetime Emmys, Excellent Writing for a Selection, Music or Comedy Program for “Da Ali G Present” in 2005 and Excellent Drama Sequence for “The Boys” in 2021. Goldberg and Seth Rogen shared an American Comedy Award for Finest Comedy Director – Movie (and a Finest Comedy Screenplay nomination) for “This Is the Finish” (2014), a Canadian Comedy Award for Finest Writing – Movie for “Superbad” (2008), a CinemaCon Award for Comedy Filmmakers of the Yr (2014), and a Golden Schmoes awards for Finest Screenplay of the Yr for “Superbad” (2007). The duo additionally earned nominations from the Movie Impartial Spirit Awards (Finest Characteristic for “50/50″), Georgia Movie Critics Affiliation (Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema for ” Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”), On-line Movie & Tv Affiliation Awards (Finest First Screenplay for “Superbad”), and Rondo Hatton Traditional Horror Awards (Finest Movie for “This Is the Finish”). Evan and Jay Baruchel shared a Canadian Display Award nomination for Tailored Screenplay for “Goon” in 2013, and in 2016, the “Sausage Social gathering” tune “The Nice Past” acquired a Finest Unique Track – Animated Movie nomination from the Hollywood Music In Media Awards and a Finest Track nomination from the Las Vegas Movie Critics Society Awards.