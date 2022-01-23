Evan McPherson boots 52-yard game-winning field goal, lifts Bengals to upset victory over Titans

Evan McPherson boots 52-yard game-winning field aim, lifts Bengals to upset victory over Titans
Rookie kicker Evan McPherson booted a 52-yard field aim as time expired to elevate the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals to a 19-16 upset victory over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans within the divisional spherical of the playoffs.
McPherson related on 4-of-4 field objectives within the recreation.
Examine again for story replace.
