Evander Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to rout of Kings



Why Evander picked up his first hat-trick in a Stanley Cup play-off game, Ryan Nujent-Hopkins and Jack Hyman each had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings to win the second straight game 8-2. 3 of their first round play-off series on Friday night.

Kane is the 12th different player to score a hat-trick with the Eulers and the first since Connor McDavid in 2020. He was part of an Edmonton offense that scored eight goals in the playoff game for the first time since beating Chicago 8. In the final game of the 1990 conference 4.

“We’re a really good team with the lead. I think scoring early, tackling their push in the first half and getting two was a good start for us,” Kane said. “We knew we were much better off after going to the second episode of the first period. I thought we did a great job of responding to the push ourselves.”

This is the second consecutive game with at least two goals for Kane, who came to the Eulers in mid-season after being released from San Jose. The last time an Edmonton player finished in 1992 was Barney Nichols in Game 2 and 3 of the 1992 Smith Division semifinals, against the Kings.

Kane had a pair of rebound goals in the second half and finished the hat-trick with a wrist shot with 20 seconds left.

“He’s a finisher, anyone can score, and he’s paired with Connor (McDavid) who is one of the best playmakers in the world, the best player in the world. If you pair a finisher with the best player in the world, good things are going to happen,” said Edmonton. Coach J. Woodcroft.

McDavid added one goal and two assists for the Eulers, who scored six or more goals in a row in the playoffs for the first time since Game 4 and 5 of the 2006 Western Conference Final against San Jose.

The Eulers are 2-1 up in the series. Game 4 is in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

“We’re just looking for a way to win the game. It’s important at this time of year. It doesn’t really matter what it looks like or what happens,” McDavid said. “I think we did a good job of playing well, played hard, we were physical. They pushed back a bit today and I thought we responded well.”

Leon scored a goal and assisted for the Drysitel Oilers. He is the third Edmonton player in 25 years to score in each of the first three games in a post-season, joining McDavid (2020) and Bill Guerin (1998). Cody Cessie saved three assists and Mike Smith 44.

Anje Kopita had a goal and an assist when Philip Danlot also scored for Los Angeles, who had a 45-37 advantage in the shot. Jonathan Quick and Cal Peterson each saved 13 quicks in the 28th minute and in the last 32 minutes Peterson stopped four shots and allowed four goals.

“I can sum up everything for you, we can all go home. We weren’t good, we were really disappointed, we got stuck playing their game. You can ask me about people, I’ll give you the same thing. The answer for all of them. “They weren’t good, and we have to team up again tomorrow,” coach Todd McLellan told a news conference that lasted just 31 seconds.

This is the first time in Hyman’s seven-year career that he has scored two goals in a play-off.

Nujent-Hopkins scored his goal in the 81st second in the third period.

Edmonton won 6-0 on Wednesday night and took a five-goal lead in the middle of its second leg as it took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Drysitel took a cross-ice pass from McDavid in a 2-on-1 rush and slided a wrist shot past the quick 3:50 in the first period to open the scoring.

Edmonton wasted no time in extending their 2-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:07. McDavid draws on a defender and then sees Hyman open in the back post.

The Eulers then pushed it away with three second-period goals at 3:24.

Kane bounced off the rebound at 6:27 and Hyman chased the quick at 7:42 to make it 4-0 with a wrist shot at a nearby post. Then why rebounded Petersen’s leg at 9:51.

Los Angeles avoided a shutout 16 seconds after Kane’s second goal when Copita went to the top shelf in the backhand in front of the net. Danolt got the Kings 5-2 in a power-play goal at 17:29.

“It’s a big slap in the face tonight, and we have to re-team. Luckily, it’s only 2-1 in the series, so we have to re-team and move on to the next game,” Danlot said.

Great McDavid

McDavid – who has six points in the series (one goal, five assists) – has multiple points in each game. This is the first time since Joe Murphy and Nichols in 1992 that Euler has multiple points in each of the first three games of the post season.