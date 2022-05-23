Evander Kane nets hat trick as Edmonton Oilers win Game 3 against Calgary Flames



Evander Kane struck for a pure hat trick over a six-minute span within the second interval to elevate the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames Sunday night time at Rogers Place.

Edmonton takes a 2-1 sequence lead.

The Oilers outshot the Flames 21-7 within the first interval however neither crew received on the scoreboard.

The Oilers saved the strain on within the second and wanted simply 52 seconds to breakthrough. Zach Hyman beat Jacob Markstrom’s blocker facet for his fourth of the sequence. Evander Kane scored two targets 53 seconds aside, first changing a go from Leon Draisaitl, then ending off a feed from Connor McDavid.

Midway by the second, Mike Smith stopped Johnny Gaudreau on a breakaway then made a glove snare on Matthew Tkachuk’s poke on the rebound. Kane would full the hat trick not lengthy after, swooping in entrance and beating Markstrom with a backhand.

Milan Lucic sparked a heated scrum when he shoved Mike Smith into the top boards as Smith was beside the web to play the puck. Lucic was slapped with a five-minute main for charging and sport misconduct. Smith was ordered to go away the sport below the NHL’s concussion protocol. Smith returned after being changed by Mikko Koskinen for 4:15. Koskinen didn’t face a shot on objective.

Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames with 4:51 remaining.

Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames with 4:51 remaining.

Flames' Tkachuk reveals help for Edmonton Oilers tremendous fan battling mind most cancers

Kane — who additionally had a hat trick in sport three against Los Angeles — turns into the primary Oiler to have a number of hat methods in the identical playoff season since Jari Kurri had 4 in 1985.

Draisaitl had 4 assists within the second to equal the NHL report for many factors in a playoff interval.

Dan Vladar changed Markstrom within the Flames web for the third interval.

Game 4 is Tuesday at Rogers Place (630 CHED’s Face-off Present begins at 5:30 p.m., the sport begins at 7:30 p.m.).

