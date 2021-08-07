‘Evangelion’ Director, Hideaki Anno, Explains How He Finally Found His Ending

To finish.

Hideaki Anno’s “Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Three Once Upon a Time”, which begins airing on Amazon Prime on August 13, is the movie anime fans have been waiting for 25 years. The fourth and final theatrical feature film in the “reconstruction” of her flagship 1995-96 television series “Neon Genesis Evangelion” brings a definitive conclusion to this epic adventure.

A fascinating and complex work that mixes mecha battles with apocalyptic Christian symbols, Jewish mysticism and teenage angst, “Evangelion” (pronounced eh-van-GEH-lee-on, with a hard G) se ranks among the most discussed TV series in anime history. His influence is vast and includes Japanese animated fantasies and Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 sci-fi adventure “Pacific Rim”. And fans continue to debate its meaning, subtext, and details.

“My influence on other creators is not something I think about when working on a film,” Anno told me in an interview. “I decide what to do based on what works best for me and what interests me most at the time. The “Evangelion” project has been featured several times, so I made the new films for the cinema. I don’t think this kind of opportunity will happen again.