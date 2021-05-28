EvantubeHD – Age, Height, Net Worth

EvantubeHD – Age, Top, Net Worth



EvantubeHD is a well-liked toy reviewer and YouTube persona from Pennsylvania. Discover EvantubeHD Age, Net Worth, Top, Weight, Biography, Wiki, Birthday & extra.

Evan Moana, well known by his pseudonym EvantubeHD, is an American YouTuber and actor who’s liked for his toy critiques on YouTube. His entire household runs the YouTube channel. Evan donates part of what he earns by reviewing toys into the charity.

EvantubeHD Age and extra

EvantubeHD (born December 6, 2005) is 15 years previous as of 2021. He blows off his birthday candles on December 6 yearly. The zodiac signal relative to his start date is Sagittarius.

Biography: Household, Schooling

EvantubeHD was born Evan Moana to a household residing in Pennsylvaina. Acoording to his biography, his father’s identify is Jarred and Aisa is his mom. He grew up along with his youthful sister whose identify is Jillian. Each member of his household has a YouTube channel. His father is fashionable as DaddyTube, mom as MommyTube, and his sister is a YouTuber too. The love for YouTube and keenness for making movies runs within the household. Evan nonetheless resides in Pennsylvania alongside along with his household. He attends an area highschool there. The YouTuber’s nationality is American and since he belongs to a combined descent, he’s multiracial.

EvantubeHD Net Worth

The web value of EvantubeHD is $2.5 million as of 2021. Nearly all of his incomes is from reviewing toys for youngsters. He even donates part of his revenue for good trigger. Furthermore, he’s concerned in model endorsements and has endorsed huge manufacturers like Hasbro and Beachbody. Apart from these, Evan owns a number of YouTube channels that earn him fairly a superb sum of cash.

Net Worth in 2021 $2.5 million Annual Earnings $200 thousand Property Will Replace

Profession Info

Evan was first seen in his father’s YouTube video. That was when he realized that he wished to be a YouTuber too. He requested his father if the 2 may make movies collectively to which his father kindly agreed. So, with the assistance of his father, Evan posted his first YouTube video titled ‘Indignant Birds Cease Movement by EvanTubeHD – My very first YouTube video. His father helped him movie the video whereas Evan himself labored fairly arduous to create partaking content material on YouTube. He started to construct a robust impression, particularly among the many viewers of younger age.

Evan rose to fame as soon as he began reviewing toys on his channel. This not solely introduced him to limelight but additionally helped him earn an enormous amount of cash. No sooner had he began incomes, he started to donate a share of his revenue to charity. He sometimes posts science experiments that are enjoyable to check out. After monumental recognition, Evan opened two extra channels by the identify ‘EvanTubeGaming’ and ‘EvanTubeRaw’. He posts gaming movies on EvanTubeGaming and private vlogs on EvanTubeRaw.

Top and Weight

EvantubeHD has a median top and he’s 5 ft and three inches tall. He weighs round 49 kg. He has a definite dimple on cheeks which seems to be lovable when he smiles. Evan named himself ‘EvantubeHD’ and is known by the identical identify.

Girlfriend and Relationship

EvantubeHD doesn’t have a girlfriend. He has not begun to discover relationships but. As soon as he reveals his girlfriend, we’ll replace you.

Spouse and Kids

EvantubeHD may be very younger to marry anybody. He’s a minor and therefore shouldn’t be married but and doesn’t have kids.

Fast Bio and Wiki

Primary Information Full Actual Identify Evan Moana Date of Beginning December 6, 2005 Age 15 years previous Birthday December 6 Nick Identify Evan Household Identify Moana Beginning Place Pennsylvania, USA Present Residence Pennsylvania, USA Gender Male Occupation YouTuber, Actor Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Faith Christianity Solar Signal Sagittarius Awards Underneath Overview Bodily Stats Top in Toes 5 ft and three inches Weight in Kg 49 kg Top in Meter 1.6 m Weight in Lbs 108 lbs Measurement Not Obtainable Hair Colour Darkish Brown Eye Colour Darkish Brown Shoe Measurement (US) 5 Tattoo None Household Father Jarred Mom Alisa Brother(s) No Brother Sister(s) Jillian Grandfather Not Talked about Grandmother Not Disclosed Private Life Marital Standing Single Girlfriend Nonetheless Sinlge Spouse Nonetheless a Minor Son(s) Not But Married Daughter(s) Not Given Beginning Schooling Highest Qualification Nonetheless In Faculty Excessive Faculty Native Excessive Faculty Faculty Not Enrolled College Attending Excessive Faculty Profiles Fb, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube

