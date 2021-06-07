Evelyn Sharma marries Australia-based dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, shares pictures on Instagram

Actor Evelyn Sharma married her long-time boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in a private ceremony. Her husband is an Australia-essentially basically based mostly dental surgeon and entrepreneur.

Taking to her social media narrative, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor shared her bridal ceremony photographs.

Evelyn had introduced her engagement to Tushaan in 2019. She shared a painting of the 2 on a yacht with the Sydney cityscape throughout the backdrop and had captioned it as “Sure!”

Evelyn Sharma made her Tollywood debut with Saaho. She become moreover thought of in Bollywood motion pictures delight in Nautanki Saalaand, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013, Yaariyan in 2014, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai in 2015, and Hindi Medium in 2017.

In the meantime earlier this 12 months, the actor moreover notorious 10 years of being throughout the trade. Sharing a put up by design of Instagram, she stated, “It’s been a crazy run and I protest cinema will by no methodology be the similar once more. Nonetheless I am fervent about what’s to methodology! Location off what I deal with many about making motion pictures stays the similar: It’s to the contact of us’s hearts, to acquire them chortle, and to acquire them utter. The world of goals the place the whole lot might be going.”