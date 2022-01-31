Even after buying tickets, ‘cricket junkies’ children could not watch the PSL match, sat on a dharna outside the stadium, PCB took action; Watch Video

A case of irregularity has come to light in the Pakistan Super League. A video is viral on social media. In the video, small children are seen sitting on a dharna and raising slogans against the Pakistan Cricket Management. The children say that they had booked tickets to watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Despite this, he was stopped from entering the stadium.

Let us tell you that the 7th season of the Pakistan Super League is being organized amidst the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic (Omicron variant). All league matches are being played at the National Stadium in Karachi. There are long queues of fans to watch the match in the stadium.

Fans along with their children and families reached the National Stadium in Karachi to watch the match. Meanwhile, the security personnel did not allow children below 12 years of age to enter the stadium. After this, a ruckus started between the fans, security personnel and the officials associated with the event. After this, along with the children, their parents also sat on the dharna.

In a video viral on social media, ‘cricket crazy’ kids are saying, ‘We are not being allowed inside the stadium’. When asked about the reason for their protest, a child told Jio TV, ‘complain them.’ Another child complained and said, ‘Earlier did not say that come with the vaccine. It was not even written in the ticket.

Another child said, ‘Given the ticket, then they say that only those who have been vaccinated will get entry, and are not giving back the ticket money too.’ Other children also said, ‘Complain you guys. Give us our money back. This is wrong.’ You can watch the viral video below.

After the matter came to light, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that it will refund the money for the children’s tickets. PCB CEO Salman Nasir said, “Children below the age of 12 who have bought PSL tickets will be refunded their money.” Salman Nasir also told that this money will be given back to those people who have bought tickets for the match before January 30.

