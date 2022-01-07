Even after the face-to-face meeting of Akhilesh-Jayant, there is no consensus on the seats! Do not part ways?

Recently, after meeting Akhilesh Yadav, it was said on behalf of Jayant Chaudhary that we had positive talks on many issues. The issues discussed will be announced soon.

Only a few months are left for the UP assembly elections. In view of this, preparations are on to finalize the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. Let us inform that even though the announcement of alliance between SP and RLD has been done, but there is no talk of seat sharing between the two parties.

If sources are to be believed, RLD wants to contest 40 seats in alliance with SP. On the other hand, SP is in the mood to give 33 seats. Talks are going on between both the parties on 7 seats. On January 6, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, Sompal Shastri and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met in Lucknow. Its picture was also shared by both the leaders.

Akhilesh wrote with the picture, “Talk about future development of UP with Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji…” However, no information has been shared from both the sides regarding seat-sharing. It is believed that there is no complete talk about the alliance between RLD and SP. This is the reason that the round of meetings between the two leaders is going on.

On the other hand, after this meeting on behalf of Jayant Chaudhary, it was said that there was positive talk between both the parties on many issues. The issues discussed will be announced soon.

Here’s the trick!: According to media reports, apart from seat-sharing between the two parties, the cycle symbol is also stuck. If sources are to be believed, SP wants RLD to contest on 21 seats on its candidate and its symbol, but on 12 seats RLD’s candidate should contest on SP’s cycle symbol.

In such a situation, it is believed that RLD is angry with this arbitrariness of SP. If there is no talk between the two parties till the announcement of the election dates, then it is possible that both the parties will go to the polls on different paths.

Why Akhilesh wants RLD’s support: Let us inform that the voices of opposition to BJP were seen among the farmers regarding the farmers’ movement. Akhilesh Yadav wants to get the benefit of this with the help of RLD in western UP. The RLD is believed to be a dominant force among Jat voters in western UP. In such a situation, Akhilesh will try to convince Jayant Chaudhary in the matter of seats.