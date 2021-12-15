Even after two and a half years after the removal of Article 370, outsiders did not buy a single plot in the Kashmir Valley, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave information in Rajya Sabha

After the removal of Article 370, the government had claimed that investment would come in Jammu and Kashmir. Outsiders will buy land. However, the data shows that not a single outsider has bought a plot in the Valley.

The Central Government told Parliament on Wednesday that not a single outsider has bought a plot in the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370. It has been almost two and a half years since Article 370 was removed, but the purchase of plots in the valley is zero.

In the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry informed that in the last two and a half years, seven plots in Jammu and Kashmir have been bought by outsiders. These seven plots have been purchased in Jammu division. Not a single one of these plots has been bought in the Kashmir Valley. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply- “All the seven plots are located in Jammu division.”

CPM MP Jharna Das Baidya had asked a question related to the plot, to which Nityanand Rai was answering. The CPM MP had asked that what is the status of purchase and sale of land in the Union Territory? Can a person who is not from there also buy land there?

After the removal of Article 370, the government had claimed that investment would come in Jammu and Kashmir. People will come here and start business. Then there was a lot of discussion on social media that after the removal of Article 370, it would be easy to buy a plot in Kashmir. But from the data given by the government in Parliament today, it is becoming clear that the dream of plot has not come true yet.

While Congress MP K.C. Replying to a question by Venugopal, Nityanand Rai said the number of civilian killings has been 37-40 every year in the last five years. He said- “Despite attempts by terrorists to target some civilians, a large number of migrant workers remained in the Kashmir Valley. However, at the beginning of the cold winter, he went home as usual. In addition, a large number of tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir during the last few months.

Let us inform that in 2019, the central government had abolished Article 370. After that in October 2020, the government had issued a notification and amended the Land Revenue Act. This opened the way for anyone from other parts of the country to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, including agricultural land.