Even before Diwali, Delhi’s air is “poor”, know – how can you check the air quality in your city? Delhi’s Air becomes “Poor” even before Diwali, Know – How can you check Air Quality in your City? Delhi’s air is “poor” even before Diwali, know – how can you check the air quality in your city?

Even before Diwali, Delhi's air is "poor", know – how can you check the air quality in your city?

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category for the sixth consecutive day on Monday (November 1, 2021). Stubble burning accounts for seven per cent of the pollutant PM 2.5 present in the national capital’s climate. Air quality forecasting agency ‘SAFAR’ said that due to the winds coming from west and southwest direction, there will be partial improvement in Delhi’s air quality in the next two days.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality early warning system for Delhi, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the national capital is likely to reach 250 micrograms and 398 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively, on Diwali night.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, “Delhi’s air quality is forecast to deteriorate significantly on November 5 and 6 and is likely to move into the ‘very poor’ category. PM2.5 pollutant will be mainly responsible for this situation.

According to the agency, “the share of PM2.5 (fine particles) released from stubble burning remained low in pollution because of unfavorable air conditions for their transportation.” Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed. It turns out that the 24-hour Average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital was recorded at 281. The AQI on Sunday and Saturday was recorded at 289 and 268 respectively.

The acceptable levels of PM2.5 and PM10 are 60 micrograms per cubic meter and 100 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and between 500 are considered “severe”.

According to the CPCB, the agency has settled only 11 per cent of the pollution complaints from the Delhi-NCR region since October 15. The Category Wise Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented from the same date due to the deteriorating air quality here. According to the CPCB, the agency could handle only 47 out of 424 complaints received from cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan under Delhi and NCR between October 15 and October 30.

These apps are for measuring air quality: Well, many factors determine the air quality of an area. The AQI (Air Quality Index) for a given location depends on characteristics such as time, how concentrated the pollutants are and the type of pollutants in the air. Let us know how you can measure the air quality on your mobile through Android and iOS apps:

1- Air Visual

2- Plume Air Report

3- Shh..t! Smoke (Sh**t! Smoke)

4- SAFAR-Air

How to watch on macOS: If you want to see air quality updates while working on Mac, try an app called Air. It shows the air quality of your zip code in the menu bar.

How to check on Windows PC: If you are a Windows user, then the ‘Airqualiter’ app would be a great option. This is the standard AQI app, which contains various types of information. You can check the air quality there by adding several cities at a time.