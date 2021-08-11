Even for David Cronenberg, ‘Slasher’ Felt Like Something ‘Different’

The other thing – and it’s external to the series – is that this was going to be the first production that had Covid protocols in place, and looking forward to the movie I’m making now, I was curious to see how that works. I asked myself, could I make a movie? Was it too expensive, awkward, impossible? I was happy to see that after a while you get used to it. It explained very clearly what would be involved and how it could work.

I’m not Canadian, but there seems to be something very Canadian about “Slasher” as a series. I can’t quite put my finger on it.

We have a reputation for a certain type of horror film that is uniquely Canadian. Is it the water of Lake Ontario? [Laughs.] I am not sure. It was oddly comfortable working on the show in this weird, nationalistic way, but without anyone making a big deal out of it. I think we have our own take on things in the dark.

“Slasher” as a series has been very diverse, with actors and characters of assorted races and sexualities who have not always found their home in horror. This season, there is a character who identifies as non-binary and queer.

I can only say that in all of my films, including my first underground films, I have always had non-binary and gay characters, so for me this is nothing new. It’s just a natural thing. It was not from social pressure.

I think one of the reasons people love horror is that horror digs beneath the walls of normal society, and people need to feel and see and experience that, even though they can only experience it in art forms and not in their life. It’s only natural for horror movies to connect with what normal society suppresses.