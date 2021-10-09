“Even if Aryan gets bail, we have power in our case,” the NCB quoted the court as saying

Many were surprised when the drug addict’s son Aryan was not granted bail on Friday, October 8. No drugs were seized from Aryan by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In such a situation, it was believed that the court could release Aryan on bail. However, this did not happen and Aryan’s bail application was rejected after more than 4 hours of discussion. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing in court on behalf of the accused, had claimed that the court in which Aryan’s petition was filed could not grant him bail. Supporting Anil Singh’s claim, the court said the agency has yet to investigate the matter. The court also rejected the bail pleas of Aryan and other accused. An NCB official said, “This is a big victory for us, especially when some people were accusing us of arresting innocent people. The court has found quality in our case. Although bail was later granted in this case, we have proved our point. The court’s cancellation of bail confirms that the NCB has acted properly, officials said. NCB officials said, “When the bail application was rejected by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Court, it means that there seems to be merit in the case. Therefore, the court rejected the bail applications of all the accused. Surely those who were criticizing the NCB now will shut their mouths. Officials said it was wrong to accuse the NCB of taking action under any political pressure.