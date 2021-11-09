Even ongoing Ravi Shastri filled enthusiasm of Team India Cricketers during 90 seconds got emotional many times Watch Video

Along with Team India, Ravi Shastri’s tenure as head coach ended in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Team India played its last match against Namibia in the tournament. In that he won by 9 wickets. After the match, in the dressing room, Ravi Shastri gave his last speech in the dressing room.

A video clip of one minute 43 seconds was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the video, Ravi Shastri gave a speech of up to 90 seconds. During this, he became emotional many times, but on the way with his passionate speech, the players of Team India were blown away.

In the video, Ravi Shastri is saying, ‘This team is one of the best teams in the world. The way you guys have played as a team has exceeded my expectations. In the last few years you have played in all formats around the world and beat everyone.

“That’s what makes you one of the great teams that have played this game,” he said. Not just a great Indian cricket team, but it will be counted as one of the great teams that have played in all formats in the last 5-6 years as the results are showing.

He said, ‘Yes it is true that we did not do well in this tournament (ICC T20 World Cup 2021). Apart from this, we could have won one or two more ICC tournaments, but it did not happen, but you will get more chances.

“When the next tournament happens, you will be more experienced, smarter. But for me the most important thing in life is not what you achieve, but how you rise above challenges.

He further said, ‘The problems you have fought with in the past, be it covid, you were ignored, you fought everything and became mentally strong and played great cricket. That’s what I like best about this Indian cricket.

Let us tell you that during the farewell speech, the atmosphere of the dressing room was emotional. After Ravi Shastri’s speech, all the players hugged him. Captain Virat Kohli also hugged him and wished him well for the future.