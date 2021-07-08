Even Pro Golfers Have Turned to Remote Learning

It’s been well over a year since Lucas Herbert, the Australian golfer who won the Irish Open last week and plays this week in the Scottish Open, regularly hitting balls in front of his swing trainer, Dominic Azzopardi. . The coronavirus pandemic was the reason for their separation, but it hasn’t stopped the work they are doing.

Herbert living in Orlando, Florida, and Azzopardi in Queensland, it was not possible to travel, especially with a strict quarantine for people entering Australia.

Instead, the men went virtual last summer, using the Skillest golf teaching app during lockdown to film Herbert’s swings, send annotated coach comments to the player, and even have comments. live sessions – although early in the morning for Herbert and late in the evening for Azzopardi. The men, who failed to work side by side, said the system worked surprisingly well.

“It’s 10:30 p.m. here, and Lucas is about to go for training at 8:30 am, so time zones make things so different,” Azzopardi said. “Instead, I wake up and see his swings, look at them, draw lines on them, and do a voiceover. It’s just a really easy way to communicate.