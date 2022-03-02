Even the grief of losing his father could not shake Kohli.

When Puneet Bisht entered the dressing room on the third day of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in 2006, there was silence in the room and in one corner was sitting 17-year-old Virat Kohli, whose eyes were red from crying. Bisht was shocked to see this but he realized that a storm was brewing inside this boy. Kohli’s father Prem died a few hours back due to brain stroke. Kohli and Bisht were undefeated batsmen but Kohli was as if a mountain of sorrows had broken.

Bisht, who was once a Delhi wicket-keeper, now plays for Meghalaya. Recalling that incident, he said, ‘To this day, I wonder where did he get the courage to enter the field at such a time. We were all shocked and he was getting ready to bat. Recalling the incident before Kohli’s hundredth Test, he said, ‘His father was not even cremated and he came because he did not want the team to miss a batsman because Delhi’s condition in the match was bad. Was.’ Bisht still remembers that incident sixteen years ago and also that captain Mithun Manhas and then coach Chetan Chauhan had advised Virat to return home.

He said, ‘Chetan sir was our coach at that time. Both Chetan sir and Mithun bhai had asked Virat to return home as they felt it would not be easy for him to bear this shock at such a young age. He said, ‘Everyone in the team was of the opinion that he should return home to his family. But Virat Kohli is made of different clay. Bisht has scored 4378 runs in 96 first-class matches after playing for Delhi for nearly a decade. Despite this, he finds that 152-run partnership with young Virat Kohli the most memorable. Bisht scored 156 and Kohli scored 90 runs in that match.

He said, ‘Virat had shown tremendous perseverance by forgetting his sorrow. He played some great shots and we had very little conversation on the field. He used to come and say only that he has to play long and not get out. I didn’t know what to say. My heart used to say that I should comfort him by placing a hand on his head but the mind used to say that no, we have to focus on making the team win. Bisht said, ‘Even after all these years, Virat is like the same 17-year-old boy. There was no change in that. Bengal wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami also recalled the days of playing Under-19 cricket for India, saying, ‘We were from Bengal and Virat from Delhi. His energy and aggression were amazing. No moment was boring while being with him.