Event Pal Event 2021: iPhone 13 launch date confirmed: Event Pal Event 2021 date confirmed, all eyes on these products including iPhone 13 series, see details – Pal iPhone 13 launch date or we say Apple Event 2021 confirmed on 14th September Details Find out

Apple has announced its annual event, Apple has sent out a media invitation describing the event on September 14th. The media invitation is called ‘California Streaming’ Apple Moment Event. The company is expected to introduce its new iPhone at this event. The iPhone 13 is expected during the unveiling of the iPhone 13 series.

In addition to the iPhone 13, the company may also bring the new Apple Paul Watch and AirPods models. The Apple Paul Watch is released once a year. In addition, it is expected that the company may also introduce a new updated version of AirPods at the event as the last update was made two years ago.



Also read-Hint! Hackers are tracking your bank account, stealing financial information with the help of Windows 11 Alpha malware attack

The most awaited iPhone at the event on September 14th. Some features of iPhone 13 have already been leaked. If reports are to be believed, the biggest feature coming in the new iPhone could be satellite communications.

According to Macromers, the iPhone 13 lineup will have hardware that will be able to connect to the LEO satellite. Enabled with its essential software features, iPhone 13 users will be able to send calls and messages without 4G or 5G cellular connection.

Also read-To get a new laptop, Acer Swift X has arrived, up to 15 hours of powerful battery and latest processor, see price-features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 baseband chip, which supports satellite communications, is expected to arrive in the new iPhone. According to reports, users will not have to pay anything for this. However, telecom operators will have to make some preparations for this in collaboration with Global Star.

Globalster is a company with which Qualcomm is trying to provide satellite communications connectivity. In a separate report, according to Bloomberg, the feature will be introduced as an ’emergency message via satellite’ and integrated into the iMessage app as a third protocol.

Also read-Another cheap phone coming on September 17, Infinix Hot 11S will have this processor, you also see the details

Apple releases its upgrade in September every year, but the launch of the iPhone 12 was scheduled for October last year due to the Covid-19. It is possible that at this year’s event, the company will also announce the Apple Paul Watch, as well as the MacBook Pro and iPad. However, according to the report, the new models will come with some delays.

See full details