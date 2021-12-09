Event Planner Working on Bob Dole’s Funeral Is Let Go for Jan. 6 Ties

WASHINGTON – The Elizabeth Doll Foundation has severed ties with event planner Tim Younes, who was working on the funeral of former Senator Bob Dole, after Mr. Younes was called by a selection committee to hold a rally on Jan. 6 after the Senate’s top Republican complained. Before the attack that day.

A spokesman for the foundation said Mr Younes was a volunteer member of the team that planned the memorial service in Washington this week, in which Mr Dole fell into the state at the Capitol on Thursday and was buried at Washington National Cathedral on Friday.

Mr. Dole – a 1996 Republican presidential candidate, a veteran war veteran and a native of Kansas who served 27 years in the Senate and eight years in the House – died Sunday.

The foundation’s chief executive, Steve Schwab, said in a statement that Mr Younes was no longer working on the memorial service.