Event Planner Working on Bob Dole’s Funeral Is Let Go for Jan. 6 Ties
WASHINGTON – The Elizabeth Doll Foundation has severed ties with event planner Tim Younes, who was working on the funeral of former Senator Bob Dole, after Mr. Younes was called by a selection committee to hold a rally on Jan. 6 after the Senate’s top Republican complained. Before the attack that day.
A spokesman for the foundation said Mr Younes was a volunteer member of the team that planned the memorial service in Washington this week, in which Mr Dole fell into the state at the Capitol on Thursday and was buried at Washington National Cathedral on Friday.
Mr. Dole – a 1996 Republican presidential candidate, a veteran war veteran and a native of Kansas who served 27 years in the Senate and eight years in the House – died Sunday.
The foundation’s chief executive, Steve Schwab, said in a statement that Mr Younes was no longer working on the memorial service.
“This evening, I informed Senator Elizabeth Dole of Mr. Younes’ alleged involvement in the events of January 6, 2021,” said Mr. Schwab, referring to Mr. Dole’s widow, a former North Carolina MP. “Senator Dole was previously unaware of his involvement and terminated his volunteer role.”
Understand the US capital riots
On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
In preparation for the ceremony of Shri Dole, Shri. The role of Younes raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill, including high-ranking Republicans and staff members who felt that the presence of the organizer of the January 6 rally under the subpoena would distract from honoring the former senate.
In Congress, still plagued by violence that day, representatives of Republican leader Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell raised the issue this week by contacting the Dole family, who quickly acknowledged that Mr. Younes’ role will be limited, and according to two people familiar with the matter, he will not be attending the ceremony in the Capitol.
Mr. Younes did not respond to an email sent to his company’s website.
Mr. Younes is the founder and chairman of Event Strategies Inc., an event planning firm based in Washington. The firm’s website describes providing “state-of-the-art event management and production services for customers and events of all types and sizes in the United States and around the world.”
The company lists clients of major corporations and associations, including HBO, IBM, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, American Red Cross and AARP.
The website reports that staff at Event Strategies in 2016 was “managing and staffing a large 130-member operations team for Donald Trump and Mike Pence”. It also states that in 2015, Mr. Younes “created Donald Trump’s campaign tour and helped the campaign. Establish its operations department and standards.
Mr. Younes also has a long association with the Dole family. In 1996, he served as tour director for the senator’s presidential campaign, traveling across the country with the candidate.
Mr. Events commemorating a political leader like Dole usually take place over the years and involve a large number of people. When someone lies in the state at the Capitol, the events in the building are coordinated by the House Speaker’s Office, in this case California Representative Nancy Pelosi.
A person familiar with the plan to honor Mr. Dole at the Capitol said Mr. Yunes had not attended a practice walk-through session in the building in recent days.
Understand the executive privilege claim of January 6th. Inquiry
A key point has not yet been investigated. The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret in the White House has become a central issue in the House investigation into the January 6 Capital riots. Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records secret and Stephen K. While Bannon has been accused of insulting Congress, the executive’s privilege is denied here:
To investigate the January 6 attack, the Select Committee appointed Shri. Younes wrote in a September 29 letter that he was listed as a “stage manager” for the event in a document filed for permission to rally.
“The investigation has uncovered credible evidence of your involvement in the incidents which are under investigation by the select committee,” the committee said. “According to the documents submitted to the selection committee, the press reports and the statements of Women for America First (WFAF), you helped organize the rally on January 6, 2021 at the Ellipse in Washington DC. -President Trump and his election fraud allegations.
The letter indicated the committee’s demand that Mr. Younes’s 13 Oct. Documents must be submitted by October 25 and witnesses must appear on October 25.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Mark Meadows, his chief of staff; Or other White House officials.
“The selection committee asks for both documents and your testimony about this and other matters under the selection committee’s scrutiny,” the letter said.
#Event #Planner #Working #Bob #Doles #Funeral #Jan #Ties
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.