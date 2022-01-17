Events Across NYC Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dr. King’s birthday is Jan. 15 however is well known each third Monday in January.

CBSN New York: Seton Corridor College students Carry On Dr. King’s Ideas In Management Program

There are occasions throughout our space at present honoring the civil rights icon and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Brooklyn Academy of Music is placing on a efficiency of music, dance and an invigorating name to motion for its thirty sixth annual tribute to King.

In East Harlem, Rev. Al Sharpton and the Nationwide Motion Community will likely be on the Home of Justice, together with different elected officers and native leaders.

PHOTOS: Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

The Harlem Gospel Choir can even carry out at Sony Corridor.

Meals Financial institution for New York Metropolis is cooking and delivering 1,500 meals to New Yorkers in want, together with 500 for the survivors of the Bronx high-rise hearth.

New York Metropolis’s Take a look at and Hint Corps can be partnering with greater than 30 homes of worship and group teams for a COVID testing and vaccination day of motion.

On Lengthy Island, youngsters will have fun King’s life with a mirrored image and portray session at Lengthy Island Kids’s Museum.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and first woman Tammy Murphy are participating in a meals drive on the Larger Falls Youth Heart in Paterson.