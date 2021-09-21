Evergrande crisis shows cracks in China’s property market

Angry home buyers are waiting for over 16 lakh apartments. Suppliers selling cement, paint, rebar and copper pipes owe more than $100 billion in payments. Employees who were able to pay the loans are now panicking that the company may not pay them on time.

China’s Evergrande Group, the beleaguered property developer whose massive debt has caused panic in global markets, is reeling under a load of more than $300 billion in debt. The company’s billionaire chairman told employees on Tuesday that they would “get out of the dark as soon as possible.”

But the question for many is whether the company can get out of its current crisis without Beijing’s leadership. And experts are making increasingly dire predictions about the potential of Evergrande and the consequences of a potential collapse without a government bailout.

A grim forecast about the company’s fortunes came to investors in Asia Tuesday from S&P Global Ratings. “We believe Beijing will be forced to act only if a far-reaching contagion causes several major developers to fail and poses a systemic risk to the economy,” the report said.