Evergrande crisis shows cracks in China’s property market
Angry home buyers are waiting for over 16 lakh apartments. Suppliers selling cement, paint, rebar and copper pipes owe more than $100 billion in payments. Employees who were able to pay the loans are now panicking that the company may not pay them on time.
China’s Evergrande Group, the beleaguered property developer whose massive debt has caused panic in global markets, is reeling under a load of more than $300 billion in debt. The company’s billionaire chairman told employees on Tuesday that they would “get out of the dark as soon as possible.”
But the question for many is whether the company can get out of its current crisis without Beijing’s leadership. And experts are making increasingly dire predictions about the potential of Evergrande and the consequences of a potential collapse without a government bailout.
A grim forecast about the company’s fortunes came to investors in Asia Tuesday from S&P Global Ratings. “We believe Beijing will be forced to act only if a far-reaching contagion causes several major developers to fail and poses a systemic risk to the economy,” the report said.
Both the company’s shares and its bonds fell on Tuesday, though by more modest amounts than in recent days and weeks. Its shares closed 0.4 percent lower, and shares of other Chinese-focused developers that fell on Monday recovered some of their losses. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which fell 3.3 per cent on Monday, ended the day up 0.5 per cent.
A disorganized collapse for a company the size of Evergrande could have ripple effects on the world’s second-largest economy and beyond, including scaring away investors who bet billions of dollars on the company’s success. A panic could also hit China’s property market, a major source of the country’s growth but growing rapidly due to heavy borrowings and uncertain home prices.
“The executives still have some tools at their disposal to defuse the panic,” said Zhiwu Chen, a professor of finance at the University of Hong Kong, who predicted that the executives would disband the company and tear it to pieces. . “They are under a lot of pressure to announce something soon.”
For decades, China’s property market knew no bounds. Developers like Evergrande built cities out of dirt, created jobs, gave the middle class something to put their savings on, and enriched local governments who sold land to them. At the same time, it produced economic growth that stunned the world. Now, prices have gone too high and Beijing is trying to slow things down.
It is also trying to send the message that no company is too big to fail.
The potential lapse of a giant like Evergrande has put the vulnerability of China’s housing sector in great relief. If the company fails, some experts say it could lead to panic in the property sector.
Evergrande warns it is under tremendous pressure and has hired restructuring experts to help determine its future. It has an interest payment of $80 million on Thursday, which is likely to be missed, causing more volatility in the market.
While market observers once assumed Beijing would act at the first sign of a crisis, ratings agencies, banks and investors have all taken note of a potential Evergrande default. Many now speculate that Beijing will not intervene until other property developers begin to fail and pose a collective risk to the broader financial system.
Beijing has the tools to prevent a financial disaster and keep a lid on the ongoing social discontent around Evergrande. Its censors have already removed dozens of videos of protesters who crowded the company’s offices in cities such as Hefei and Shenzhen last week. Its police have warned employees who tried to divert the attention of local authorities.
But it is Beijing’s authority over the country’s banks and largest financial institutions that provides its greatest power. The government could force panicked creditors to calm down, and order banks to give Evergrande the cash it needs or to handle parts of the business.
Yet the longer officials wait to bail out Evergrande, the more likely other developers will suffer as investors begin to question their assumptions about the broader sector.
Like Evergrande, other Chinese property developers have huge debt and are being forced by regulators to pay them under “three red lines” rules aimed at limiting banking system exposure to assets.
More broadly, the property market is starting to slow down and industry practices that helped juice sales and keep developers afloat – such as preselling properties before completing – are coming into question. Regulators in at least two provinces announced new rules to crack down on illegal practices, including delays in distributing properties, deceptive advertising or methods of manipulating prices.
Hong Kong-listed shares of other major Chinese developers have become the target of investor anger in recent days, as China’s stock market is on holiday. Cynic Holdings, a very small real estate developer, lost 87 percent of its value before its stock halving on Monday.
“The question is, how badly do they want to teach someone a lesson and how willing are they that other people suffer because of that?” said Travis Lundy, an independent investment analyst based in Hong Kong.
