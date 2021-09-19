Evergrande gives workers a choice: loan us cash or lose your bonus

When troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande was starved for cash earlier this year, it turned to its workforce with a strong hand pitch: giving Evergrande a short-term loan to those who wanted to keep their bonus. Will happen.

Some workers tap their friends and family for money to lend to the company. Others borrowed from the bank. Then, this month, Evergrande abruptly stopped paying off loans that were packaged up as high-interest investments.

Now, hundreds of workers have joined panicked home buyers, who have been demanding their money back from Evergrande outside the company’s offices across China to protest last week.

Evergrande, once China’s most prolific property developer, has become the country’s most indebted company. It gives money to lenders, suppliers and foreign investors. It owed unfinished apartments to home buyers and raked in more than $300 billion in unpaid bills. Evergrande faces lawsuits from creditors and has seen its shares lose more than 80 percent of their value this year.