Evergrande gives workers a choice: loan us cash or lose your bonus

When troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande was starved for cash earlier this year, it turned to its workforce with a strong hand pitch: giving Evergrande a short-term loan to those who wanted to keep their bonus. Will happen.
Some workers tap their friends and family for money to lend to the company. Others borrowed from the bank. Then, this month, Evergrande abruptly stopped paying off loans that were packaged up as high-interest investments.
Now, hundreds of workers have joined panicked home buyers, who have been demanding their money back from Evergrande outside the company’s offices across China to protest last week.
Evergrande, once China’s most prolific property developer, has become the country’s most indebted company. It gives money to lenders, suppliers and foreign investors. It owed unfinished apartments to home buyers and raked in more than $300 billion in unpaid bills. Evergrande faces lawsuits from creditors and has seen its shares lose more than 80 percent of their value this year.
Regulators fear the collapse of the Evergrande-sized company would shake the entire Chinese financial system. So far, Beijing has not stepped up with the bailout, promising to teach a lesson to the debt-ridden corporate giants.
Home buyers – and now angry protests led by the company’s own employees – may change that calculation.
By one estimate, Evergrande is on the hook for about 1.6 million apartment buyers, and may have to pay thousands of its workers. As Beijing remains relatively calm about the company’s future, those owed cash say they are getting impatient.
“There’s not much time left for us,” said Jin Cheng, a 28-year-old employee in the eastern city of Hefei, who upon request had put his $62,000 money into Evergrande Wealth, the company’s investment arm of senior management.
As rumors spread through the Chinese Internet that Evergrande might go bankrupt this month, Mr Jin and some of his aides gathered in front of provincial government offices to pressure officials to step down.
In the southern city of Shenzhen, home buyers and employees crowded the lobby of Evergrande’s headquarters last week, shouting for their money back. “Evergrande, give back the money I earned with my blood and sweat!” Some can be heard shouting in the video footage.
Mr Jin said employees at Fangchebao, Evergrande’s online platform for real estate and automobile sales, were told that each department would have to make monthly investments in Evergrande Wealth.
Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment, but the company recently warned it was under “tremendous” financial pressure and said it had hired restructuring experts to help determine its future.
Things weren’t always like this.
For more than two decades, Evergrande was China’s biggest developer, mining wealth from a wealth boom on a scale the world had never seen. With each success, Evergrande expanded into new areas – bottled water, professional sports, electric vehicles.
Banks and investors happily threw money, betting on China’s growing middle class and its appetite for homes and other assets. Recently, real estate has come under scrutiny from Chinese regulators, who want to end the booming years of the boom and force the industry to start repaying debt.
business and economy
The idea was to reduce the exposure of Chinese banks in the property sector. But in the process, regulators took away the money that developers like Evergrande needed to build homes, leaving families without homes they had already paid for.
“The Chinese financial system is really complex and when you see cracks like this you realize the impact it has on society,” said Jennifer James, an investment manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “If Evergrande were to disappear tomorrow, it could be a socially settled issue.”
Ms James and other investors said they became aware of Evergrande’s asset management strategy, which involved its employees, after the company disclosed it owed $145 million in repayments.
Evergrande has tried to sell off parts of its sprawling empire to raise new funds, but said last week it was “unsure whether the group would be able to complete any such sales.” It accused the news media of spreading panic among home buyers with negative coverage.
But Evergrande’s funding channels were already starting to dry up last week. According to interviews with employees, state media reports and corporate documents seen by The New York Times, the company began forcing staff members to help bail it out in early April, when it took out short-term loans. started selling.
About 70 to 80 percent of Evergrande employees across China were asked to put up money that would be used to help fund Evergrande operations, Evergrande Wealth consultant Liu Yunting recently told a state-owned newsgroup. told Anhui Online Broadcasting Corporation.
A version of that interview was taken offline on Friday. Anhui Online Broadcasting did not respond to a request for comment.
It was not clear the extent of the campaign and how much money it could raise. Employees were told to invest a certain amount in Evergrande Wealth products, and if they failed to do so, their performance salaries and bonuses would be docked, employees told Anhui.
Company management said the investment was part of “supply chain financing” and would allow Evergrande to pay its suppliers, Mr. Liu said in his interview with Anhui. “Since we employees had to meet a quota, we asked our friends and families to put in the money,” he said.
Mr. Liu said his parents and in-laws had invested $200,000, and that they had put about $75,000 of their own money into Evergrande Wealth.
Evergrande was on Beijing’s bad side even before the protests last week. Late last month, its executives were called for a meeting with regulators. Officials from China’s top banking and insurance watchdog told officials to settle their huge debt to maintain the stability of China’s financial market.
The biggest concern for authorities is the unfinished apartments in Evergrande. The company has approximately 800 developments in progress in more than 200 cities across China.
According to an estimate by Barclays, Evergrande, which often sells apartments to raise cash before completion, may still need to deliver 1.6 million properties to home buyers.
Under intense scrutiny, Evergrande gathered its top officials earlier this month and asked them to publicly sign what they called a “military order” – a pledge to complete unfinished property developments.
Wesley Zhang and his family are among hundreds of thousands of families still waiting for their apartment, and they hope the company will be able to deliver. Mr. Zhang, 33, joined other home buyers who protested in Hefei last week after he learned that Evergrande also had money from its employees.
“Everyone is worried, we’re like ants on a hot pan, we don’t know what to do,” Mr. Zhang said, using a Chinese expression to describe the crisis of a potentially disappearing $124,000 investment. asked for. He said he hoped the protests would prompt the government to act before it was too late.
“We expect the central government to pay enough attention,” Mr. Zhang said. “Then someone will come out to intervene.”
