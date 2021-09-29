Evergrande sells $1.5 billion stake in the bank to help settle debt.

Embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande said on Wednesday it is selling its stake in Shengjing Bank for about $1.5 billion, with proceeds going toward paying down its debt.

A Chinese state-owned enterprise is buying a nearly 20 percent stake in the commercial bank.

The move comes as Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in outstanding bills, missed interest payments on US dollar bonds last week. It has another $45 million payout on international bonds due Wednesday.

Evergrande hasn’t publicly addressed any payments yet, and it has a 30-day grace period before a default can result in a missed payment. Investors are looking for signs that the Chinese government may be taking steps to bail out the company.