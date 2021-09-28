Evergrande’s struggles offer a glimpse of China’s new financial future
HONG KONG – Zhu Jiayin was China’s richest man, a symbol of the country’s economic uplift, who helped transform poverty-stricken villages into urbanized metropolises for the fledgling middle class. As his company, the China Evergrande Group, became one of the country’s largest property developers, he sold rare French wines, a million-dollar yacht, private jets and, with travel to Paris for access to some of the most aristocratic Collected class items. Powerful people in Beijing.
Xu thanked the Chinese Communist Party for their success in a 2018 speech, saying, “What I have and the Evergrande group has achieved is endowed by the party, the state, and society as a whole.”
China is threatening to snatch all this.
Debt, which has driven the nation’s crippling growth for decades, is now putting the economy at risk – and the government is changing the rules. Beijing has signaled it will no longer tolerate the borrowing strategy to spur business expansion, which has hit Evergrande, turning Mr Xu and his company into a real estate powerhouse.
Last week, the company, which has outstanding bills totaling more than $300 billion, missed a significant payment to foreign investors. It sent the world into a panic over whether China was facing its so-called Lehman moment, a reference to the 2008 collapse of the Lehman Brothers investment bank that led to the global financial crisis.
Evergrande’s struggles have exposed the flaws in the Chinese financial system – unrestrained lending, expansion and corruption. The company’s crisis is testing the resolve of Chinese leaders to reform efforts as they chart a new course for the country’s economy.
If they save Evergrande, they risk sending a message that some companies are still too big to fail. If they don’t, 1.6 million home buyers are waiting for unfinished apartments and hundreds of small businesses, creditors and banks could lose their money.
“This is the beginning of the end of China’s growth model as we know it,” said Leland Miller, chief executive officer of consulting firm China Beige Book. The term “paradigm shift” is always overused so people tend to ignore it. But it’s a good way to describe what’s happening right now.
Mr. Xu and his company have reflected China’s own economic growth from an agrarian economy to an economy embracing capitalism.
Mr. Xu was raised by his grandparents in Henan Province, a rural corner of central China. His mother died of a curable disease when he was a child; His family was so poor that could not afford his medical care. As a young boy he lived under a thatched roof that could not stop the wind or rain. He ate sweet potato flour and studied while sitting on an earthen table.
“At the time, I was eager to help others, and eager to get a job, forever leaving the countryside and eating wheat flour,” Mr. Xu said in his 2018 speech to his charitable charity. Accepting the award, he said.
He went to college and then worked in a steel mill for a decade. He started Evergrande in 1996 in Shenzhen, a special economic zone where Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping began the country’s experiment with capitalism. As China urbanized, Evergrande extended beyond Shenzhen to the entire country.
Evergrande attracted new homebuyers by selling them for more than a small apartment could be found in a sprawling complex with dozens of identical towers. New Evergrande customers were shopping at lifestyles associated with names like Cloud Lake Royal Gardens and Riverside Mansion.
Mr Xu grew Evergrande from a small organization with less than a dozen employees to China’s most prolific developer through a combination of massive borrowings and elite political ties. The company often invested heavily in projects in provincial capitals, where officials with ambitions to become members of the Politburo were measured by their ability to create economic growth.
Initially, Mr. Xu built relationships with family members of some of China’s most senior officials. In 2002, listed among the company’s directors in Evergrande’s annual report was Wen Jiahong, brother of China’s Vice Premier Wen Jiabao, who oversaw the country’s banks as head of the Central Financial Action Commission.
The following year Wen Jiabao became Prime Minister of China. According to corporate documents reviewed by The New York Times, not only was his brother an Evergrande director, but he once controlled the second largest stake in the rapidly growing company.
In 2008, Mr. Xu joined an elite group of political advisors known as the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.
“It couldn’t have grown that big without the support of the biggest banks in the country,” Victor Shih, a professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego, said of Mr. Xu. “It suggests possible help from senior executives with great influence.”
To supercharge Evergrande’s development, Mr. Xu often borrowed twice on each piece of land he developed – first from a bank and then from home buyers who sometimes valued it before building his future home. Were ready to pay 100% of Rs.
As Evergrande and its competitors expanded, assets accounted for a third of China’s economic growth. Evergrande has developed over a thousand in hundreds of cities and created over 3.3 million jobs a year.
“Xu Jian represents a very important aspect of China’s economic recovery,” Mr. Shih said. “He used his wit and his courage to expand his business very aggressively, at times dangerously, from a financial accounting perspective.”
With access to cheap money and unbridled ambition, Mr. Xu expanded into areas that Evergrande had no experience or expertise in, including bottled water, electric cars, pig farming and professional sports.
Mr. Xu bought two private jets and used them to take his football team, now called Guangzhou Football Club, to games. His electric vehicle company had a bold vision of becoming bigger and more powerful than Tesla; So far it has delayed mass production.
As China’s economy began to calm down, the damage caused by Evergrande’s debt hunger became impossible to ignore. There are about 800 unfinished Evergrande projects in more than 200 cities across China. Employees, contractors and home buyers have protested demanding their money. Many fear that they will become unintentional victims of China’s debt-reform campaign.
Yong Jushang, a contractor from Changsha in central China, has still not been paid $460,000 for the materials and work he provided for the Evergrande project that was completed in May. Desperate not to lose his workers and business partners, he earlier this month threatened to block roads around the development unless the money was paid. “It’s not a small amount for us,” said Mr. Yong. “It could bankrupt us.”
Mr. Yong and others like him are at the center of regulators’ biggest challenge in dealing with Evergrande. If Beijing tries to set an example by letting Evergrande collapse, Xu’s empire as well as millions of people’s wealth could disappear.
“It’s a damn if they do, it’s a damn if they don’t make the situation,” said Michael Pettis, a finance professor at Peking University. “Beijing should have acted 10 years ago. They are now trying to improve the property because the prices are too high. The longer they wait, the more expensive the model becomes to fix.”
In August, Evergrande executives were summoned by regulators, who warned them to keep the company’s debt under control. Amid concerns that Evergrande’s demise could spill over into the Chinese economy, Beijing last week flooded China’s banking system with capital, a move that was seen as an attempt to quell market turmoil.
“It’s a much broader problem than Evergrande is,” said Logan Wright, director of China research at consulting firm Rhodium Group. “Beijing is fighting a significant battle against asset speculation, so you don’t want to be seen as a supporter against that fight. You don’t want to back down because it will hurt your credibility.”
Mr Xu has mostly stayed out of the limelight, his evolution from poverty-stricken boy to property tycoon no longer useful for the national narrative.
His company has tried to sell some of its assets to raise fresh funds, but with little success. Home buyers have recently staged protests on the streets and complained online about delays in construction. The central bank has given notice to Evergrande.
And increasingly nationalist commentators in China are calling for the company’s demise. Debt-ridden corporate giants like Evergrande were given the “freedom to open their bloody mouths and swallow the wealth of our country and our people until they are too big to collapse,” said Li Guangman, a retired newspaperman. Editor, whose recent views are given. forum by official state media, wrote in an essay.
Without proper intervention, Mr. Li argued, “China’s economy and society would be set on the crater of a volcano where all could be ignited at any time.”
Michael Forsythe Reported from New York. Matt Phillips Contributed reporting from New York.
