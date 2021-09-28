Evergrande’s struggles offer a glimpse of China’s new financial future

HONG KONG – Zhu Jiayin was China’s richest man, a symbol of the country’s economic uplift, who helped transform poverty-stricken villages into urbanized metropolises for the fledgling middle class. As his company, the China Evergrande Group, became one of the country’s largest property developers, he sold rare French wines, a million-dollar yacht, private jets and, with travel to Paris for access to some of the most aristocratic Collected class items. Powerful people in Beijing.

Xu thanked the Chinese Communist Party for their success in a 2018 speech, saying, “What I have and the Evergrande group has achieved is endowed by the party, the state, and society as a whole.”

China is threatening to snatch all this.

Debt, which has driven the nation’s crippling growth for decades, is now putting the economy at risk – and the government is changing the rules. Beijing has signaled it will no longer tolerate the borrowing strategy to spur business expansion, which has hit Evergrande, turning Mr Xu and his company into a real estate powerhouse.

Last week, the company, which has outstanding bills totaling more than $300 billion, missed a significant payment to foreign investors. It sent the world into a panic over whether China was facing its so-called Lehman moment, a reference to the 2008 collapse of the Lehman Brothers investment bank that led to the global financial crisis.