Everton women ‘don’t shy away from being ambitious’
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Some changes are small, small enough to be at least imperceptible from the outside. This summer, for the first time ever, Everton hired someone specifically to look after their women’s team uniforms. It’s the sort of thing that serves as a reminder that, in women’s football, there are still many small battles to be won.
However, those small changes still have an effect; They still offer modest benefits. Laundry will no longer be done by another staff member, someone analyzing videos or planning a coaching session, or even the players themselves. All the remaining time can now be put to good use. Everything could be a little better.
And some of the changes have been significant, such as the nine new players who have joined the Everton squad over the past few months. There are three players signed from a veteran England international Tony Duggan, German defender Leonie Meier, Italian midfielder Aurora Galli, and champion-in-waiting Rosengard of Sweden, who have been dubbed the Swedish house mafia by their new teammates.
The most significant change, however, at least as far as the club’s coach, Willie Kirk, is concerned, is the one that is the hardest to describe. It hit him most clearly while with his team at a preseason camp in Scotland last month. Something, he could tell, had clicked.
“Maybe it’s self-confidence,” he said, trying to put his finger on it. “Maybe it’s the feeling of watching another player walk through the doors and thinking: Yes, that’s another quality signing. Perhaps it is knowing that a player cannot be sure that they are starting in the next game, and that the competition is meeting driving standards.
Kirk may not be able to name it properly, but he is happy to talk about it. The first time the club’s highly experienced midfielder Izzie Christiansen sat with Kirk – in the winter of 2019 – his lasting impression was that of a coach who had absolutely “no fluff”, he said. He didn’t try to give her a hard sell as to why she should sign with Everton.
“There wasn’t a pitch,” Christiansen said. He simply bought him a coffee — “It’s a way to convince me to join a club,” he said — and explained how he saw him as a player, what he thought he would bring to the team, and He and his club, were trying to do. “It was a matter of fact,” she said.
He is exactly the same when it comes to his intentions for his team. “We don’t shy away from being ambitious,” Kirk said.
It is telling that, when asked whether the season plans to challenge the Big Three of England’s Women’s Super League – Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal – when the season opens on Saturday, Christiane has rephrased the question. Wrote. “That’s what we intend to do,” she said. “To compete, and to surpass. We want to take the club back to the Champions League, where it belongs.”
There has, of course, been a seismic change in the landscape of women’s football, both domestically and in Europe, since Everton last competed in that competition. In the early 2010s, Everton’s rivals for a spot were Arsenal, Birmingham City, and Liverpool. They were teams of mostly British players; Few, if any, are trained in the same facilities as their respective men’s teams.
The 2021 WSL is completely different: dominated by polyglot squads built at lavish expense by Chelsea, City and Arsenal. The former claims not only to be the most expensive female player of all time, striker Pernille Harder, but also Sam Kerr, the highest paid female player in the world.
Manchester City can call upon the backbone of England’s national squad – captain Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Ellen White, half a dozen others – and have enough financial clout that it will woo one of Everton’s best players, Australian Wing Hayley. was able to. Raso, for Manchester this summer. Meanwhile, Arsenal can possibly lay claim to having the best player in the world: Dutch striker Vivian Miedema. On Friday, it picked up one of the American star tobin heath.
Those three teams have stood at the top of the WSL for some time with almost no challenge. They have combined to win the last five titles – Chelsea have claimed three – and have accounted for every English spot in the Champions League since 2014. As Kirk acknowledged, they are a formidable obstacle.
And yet the club believes it can break that hold. “I’ve made it clear to the players that to do this we have to punch above our weight in terms of budget,” he said. “Finance comes in, but we think we’re there.”
He credits the club’s “clever” recruiting, which was led by its sporting director, Sarvar Ismailov – Alisher Usmanov’s nephew, business partner of Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri, who has now been appointed to the club’s board. Goes – for that development. “We have to be flexible, and we have to be smart,” Kirk said.
Within the club, Ismailov is credited with both having a keen eye for talent and an ability to bargain: Kirk has previously and admittedly stated, “Not many people in the women’s game like her.” It was Ismailov who led the campaign that attracted the most attention of Everton’s summer recruits, 18-year-old Swedish midfielder Hanna Bennison, signing the club’s record.
But that is only one element. Now, Kristiansen sees “something special” when she looks at the club she joined almost two years ago, something that Kirk does not only for the fleet of new players.
“We have improved our methodology,” he said, “a category that undoubtedly includes recruiting a uniformed attendant. “We have signed many past winners. We have always had a positive environment, but it breeds a winning culture. “
This is a trend he sees throughout the club. Everton are working on building a new stadium (mainly) for their men’s team. The men’s team’s last two coaches, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez, are both Champions League winners. For Kirk, the ambition of the women’s team is no different from the ambition of the men.
Perhaps, however, that relationship does not work out as it is often presented. Everton have been condemned – through sheer economics as much as anything else – to life in the Premier League’s upper middle table. The overhaul of Manchester City and Chelsea’s men’s teams is expected to cost the club hundreds of millions of dollars in transfer fees.
In the women’s sport, however, she can now consider herself a force to be reckoned with. It can be talking about winning a place in the Champions League, and it can be thinking of winning a championship, not outright laziness. This may consider the meeting of clubs present at a different level in men’s football as women have something in common.
It hasn’t come cheap — Bennison spent a “substantial six-figure amount” of coaxing from Rosengard alone — and it hasn’t been straightforward. But Everton, unlike many of their peers in no-man’s-land below the elite in the Premier League, now has the reward: a chance to compete, challenge and perhaps surpass. This encouragement hasn’t passed from the men’s team to the women, but the other way around, if anything.
That’s what all the changes big and small have added up: a club that has a platform on which to be truly ambitious once again, and a team that isn’t afraid to talk about it.
