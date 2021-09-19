Everton women ‘don’t shy away from being ambitious’

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Some changes are small, small enough to be at least imperceptible from the outside. This summer, for the first time ever, Everton hired someone specifically to look after their women’s team uniforms. It’s the sort of thing that serves as a reminder that, in women’s football, there are still many small battles to be won.

However, those small changes still have an effect; They still offer modest benefits. Laundry will no longer be done by another staff member, someone analyzing videos or planning a coaching session, or even the players themselves. All the remaining time can now be put to good use. Everything could be a little better.

And some of the changes have been significant, such as the nine new players who have joined the Everton squad over the past few months. There are three players signed from a veteran England international Tony Duggan, German defender Leonie Meier, Italian midfielder Aurora Galli, and champion-in-waiting Rosengard of Sweden, who have been dubbed the Swedish house mafia by their new teammates.