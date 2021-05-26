Every Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) map teaser revealed on Facebook so far



Battlegrounds Mobile India has change into one of the talked-about topics within the Indian cellular gaming group ever because it was introduced by Krafton earlier this month.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India started on Could 18, leaving many followers questioning if the official launch is simply across the nook.

There have been a lot of leaks and rumors concerning the discharge date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Nevertheless, no official announcement has been made concerning the identical.

Map teasers of Battlegrounds Mobile India on social media

The Battlegrounds Mobile India builders have teased totally different maps for the sport through a collection of art work on Facebook.

Erangel

On Could twenty third, a picture was uploaded to all of the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The caption learn:

“Chai break time over? Pre-Register Now and seize thrilling rewards!”

A variety of polaroid footage might be seen within the posted picture, one among which had “Erangle” written on it.

Plenty of gamers have been left puzzled by this put up because the map’s title was misspelled.

Sanhok

On Could seventeenth, the builders teased Sanhok through a put up on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s social media handles.

Within the put up, gamers are given a glimpse of a location that resembles Ban Tai on the Sanhok map.

Shyam Deshpande, Affiliate Artwork Director at KRAFTON Inc., additionally shared behind-the-scenes footage of this Battlegrounds Mobile India artistic made by Sarabjeet Singh. Readers can faucet right here to test it out.

Battlegrounds Mobile India anticipated launch date

When requested in regards to the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the official assist part of the sport’s web site, Krafton stated:

“We’re nonetheless within the strategy of finalizing the launch date; we’ll maintain our followers knowledgeable on additional developments. New updates shall be launched on our official web site and social networks, so please keep tuned for additional information!”

Though the discharge date for Battlegrounds Mobile India is but to be finalized, gamers can nonetheless pre-register for the sport on the Google Play Retailer.

They will go to the sport’s pre-registration web page on the Google Play Retailer by clicking right here.

