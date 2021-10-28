Every day the same boring news- Kumar Vishwas’s taunt on the prices of petrol and diesel; Users started giving such feedback

The common man is troubled by the ever-increasing price of petrol and diesel in the country. Before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the people of the state can get some relief in the price of petrol and diesel. Because a meeting was called by CM Yogi on his voice in Lucknow and it was considered to reduce the price of petrol and diesel. In such a situation, a big announcement can be made about this soon. Meanwhile, the reaction of Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas has come.

Sharing the news of rising petrol-diesel prices on Twitter, Kumar Vishwas wrote, ‘Shut up… boring reporting. The same news every day, the prices of petrol and diesel increased again today. Bring some new news man? How are you newspaper? There is a limit. I have asked many times the prices of petrol and diesel to stop increasing. Whenever I have gone to the petrol pump, said every time. Nigodi does not accept the prices. Somewhere a traitor.’ People are also reacting differently to Kumar Vishwas’s tweet.

People’s reactions: User Gaurav Sharma wrote, ‘Doctor Sahab tell us to stop increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, then focus on other news.’ Another user wrote, ‘Bhai sahab was licking everyone’s cream for 70 years. Ever since the watchman has sat on the prime minister’s chair, everyone’s shop has been closed. User Vaibhav Kumar Chaudhary writes, ‘Sir, you must have found this news boring because you can buy such expensive petrol-diesel, but for the poor man this petrol-diesel has become a noose. Maybe that’s why you need spice in the news.

User Narayan Mishra writes, ‘Sir, everyone knows that wrong is happening. The common people are getting oppressed due to inflation. The leaders of the ruling party do not have the courage to convey the word of their people to Modi ji and Yogi ji. A user named Ratna Kumar Yadav writes, ‘The country is developing very fast and you are finding this news boring. From where has India reached? An example of this is this news, which you are calling boring. One user wrote, ‘Sir for a new early morning news.’ Another user writes, ‘Just tell this news from which angle is it boring? Yes, but they can be anti-nationals because they are pointing fingers at the government.