Every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in May 2022

May 2022 is just around the corner – and that means there’s a sizable amount of new Netflix content on the way.

That may be a good thing for the world’s biggest streamer, too. Netflix will want to try and put the recent (and somewhat negative) publicity behind it, what with the streaming giant losing 700,000 subscribers since the start of 2022 (mainly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) and its cancellation of multiple in-development projects. Presenting new Netflix movies or returning fan favorite Netflix shows to viewers, then, seems like a good move on Netflix’s part.

And there’s certainly plenty to get hyped over. Stranger Things season 4 is sure to be the huge hit that Netflix needs right now when it finally lands in late May, but it isn’t the only thing worth checking out in May 2022. A new season of R-rated animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, plus new film and TV offerings, are also set to debut on the streaming platform.

Below, we’ve provided you with a full release schedule for everything coming to Netflix in May 2022, as well as picking out some of our most anticipated productions set to arrive in the next four weeks. Here, then, is every movie and TV show launching on Netflix in May 2022.

Netflix in May 2022: the highlights

Stranger Things season 4

When to stream it: Friday, May 27

It goes without saying that Netflix (and the show’s audience) has high hopes for Stranger Things’ next instalment. After a near three-year hiatus, the wildly popular supernatural horror action thriller series finally returns to our screens this month. And, based on its official trailer, we’re expecting season 4 to be the biggest, darkest, and most emotional entry in the franchise yet.

Set six months after the season 3 finale, Stranger Things season 4 finds our heroes truly divided for the first time. The Byers family – with Eleven in tow – have relocated to California, leaving the likes of Mike, Dustin, Max, Lucas, and other prominent characters behind in Hawkins. Meanwhile, Hopper is alive but not entirely well, with Hawkins’ chief of police incarcerated in a Kamchatka prison (alongside a demogorgon, no less) in Russia’s eastern region.

Unfortunately for the group, the Upside Down isn’t done with them yet. A new, terrifying threat with links to the mysterious Creel House – read our trailer breakdown for more on these teases – is ready to give our heroes their sternest test yet and, potentially, bring about the end of the world. No pressure then, guys and girls.

Stranger Things season 4 will be split into two halves, with Part 1 launching on May 27. Part 2 will arrive five weeks later on July 1.

Love, Death & Robots Volume 3

When to stream it: Friday, May 20

Arriving a week before Stranger Things season 4, the next batch of episodes in Netflix’s superb animated anthology series will hopefully deliver more stories filled with existential themes, gore, over-the-top action, and laugh out loud moments.

Season 2 of Love, Death & Robots was a lot shorter than its predecessor – the eight-episode season’s shorter runtime and development cycle owing to the ongoing pandemic. Season 3 is set to follow suit, with only nine entries set to debut on Netflix later this month.

Still, there were some noteworthy episodes in Love, Death & Robots’ second season, so we’re hoping that season 3 will be packed with similarly stellar entries as Pop Squad or Snow in the Desert. In the meantime, check out our rankings of every Love, Death & Robots episode to date.

Welcome to Eden

When to stream it: Friday, May 6

After its recent subscriber and show cancellation issues, Netflix is altering its project development strategy and starting to lean into more foreign language-based productions. That’s unsurprising, given that the streamer has enjoyed huge success with some of its non-US originals including Squid Game and Blood Red Sky.

The latest foreign language TV series off the Netflix production line is Welcome to Eden, an upcoming Spanish sci-fi drama seemingly inspired by the likes of Lost and Prime Video show The Wilds.

Welcome to Eden’s plot synopsis is a fairly simple one: five young adult influencers are invited to a mysterious, exclusive party on the island of Eden by the brand company for a new drink. Initially, the trip seems like it’ll be one that the group will look back fondly on in the years to come. But paradise isn’t what it seems and it isn’t long before the group become embroiled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse as they try desperately to escape their island prison.

Netflix will certainly hope Welcome to Eden follows in the footsteps of Money Heist and Elite, two other Spanish Originals that have pulled in plenty of viewers. Time will tell, though, if Welcome to Eden will. With Netflix lacking in original film productions in May, this is the best we can hope for.

Senior Year

When to stream it: Friday, May 13

Three years on from her latest film role, Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect, JoJo Rabbit) is back as the star of a new comedy flick.

Senior Year sees Wilson play Stephanie Conway, a popular high-school cheerleader who suffers a head injury days before her senior prom. Waking from a 20-year coma, Conway realizes that she never graduated and, upset over this revelation, re-enrolls to complete her studies and become prom queen despite now being 37 years of age. Angourice Rice (Spider-Man’s Betty Brant) plays the teen version of Conway, while the likes of Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson are part of the supporting cast.

Senior Year looks like another fairly standard Netflix original movie, but there are sure to be some intriguing themes behind its premise. Namely, the trailer makes out that it’ll focus on the shift in high-school culture over the past two decades, although this will likely be viewed through a comedy lens of sorts.

Netflix in May 2022: all content

Everything coming to Netflix in May 2022

Here’s the complete release schedule for every Netflix film and TV series in May 2022, including any third-party, licensed content set to launch:

May 1

3-Ninjas: Kick Back

42

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One? season 6

Blippi Wonders season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond season 2 (Netflix Family)

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Documentary)

May 4

40 Years Young (Netflix Film)

The Circle season 4 (Netflix Series; new episodes weekly)

El Marginal season 5 (Netflix Series)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Documentary)

Summertime season 3 (Netflix Series)

May 5

Blood Sisters (Netflix Series)

Clark (Netflix Series)

The Pentaverate (Netflix Series)

Wild Babies (Netflix Documentary)

May 6

Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)

Marmaduke (Netflix Film)

The Sound of Magic (Netflix Series)

Thar (Netflix Film)

The Takedown (Netflix Film)

Welcome to Eden (Netflix Series)

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Comedy)

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Anime)

May 10

Outlander season 5

Workin’ Moms season 6 (Netflix Series)

42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Series)

Brotherhood season 2 (Netflix Series)

Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Film)

Our Father (Netflix Documentary)

The Getaway King (Netflix Film)

May 12

Maverix (Netflix Comedy)

Savage Beauty (Netflix Series)

May 13

Bling Empire season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Series)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Series)

New Heights (Netflix Series)

Senior Year (Netflix Film)

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People seasons 2 and 3

Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Anime)

May 17

The Future Diary season 2 (Netflix Series)

May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Series)

The Perfect Family (Netflix Film)

Toscana (Netflix Film)

Who Killed Sara? season 3 (Netflix Series)

May 19

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Film)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Family)

The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Documentary)

Insiders season 2 (Netflix Series; new episodes weekly)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (Netflix Comedy)

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too (Netflix Film)

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots volume 3 (Netflix Series)

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Series)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Godspeed (Netflix Film)

Sea of Love (Netflix Family)

May 25

Larva Pendant (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil season 5 (Netflix Series)

May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

May 27

Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 (Netflix Series)

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Family)

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 1