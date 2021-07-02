Every Shot, and Second, Counts for Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Florida – It was a cute idea, really. This idea that as the final seconds passed and the game lingered in the neutral zone, the middle period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final would, quite simply, end with the score still tied but the Montreal Canadiens in control. A puck, however – it can do wonderful things when handled by wonders, and Lightning winger Barclay Goodrow pushed it past one Montreal defenseman, then maneuvered it past another. to make a backhand pass through the lunge, then there was no time until there was just enough.

Smoke billowed from behind Canadiens goalie Carey Price, the crowd at Arena Amalie screamed and screamed, and the man whose dive sent the puck into the net headed for the boards. Two years ago Blake Coleman scored one of the most incredible goals in recent NHL annals, but that effort – an eventual winner of the game, with 1.1 seconds left in a period, in the Stanley Cup Finals – made it so picturesque.

After their 3-1 win on Wednesday, the Lightning led the series to the best of seven by two games to nil, despite being outplayed and dominated for long stretches as the Canadiens couldn’t get out of the game. ‘a period that ended until it was’ t. Game 3 is Friday night in Montreal.

“A little puck management there,” said interim coach Luke Richardson.

Plus, the Grand Canyon is a big hole in the ground. That same term – puck management – had dominated the consciousness of the Canadiens for nearly 48 hours, since a 5-1 opening loss in the series that exploited their recklessness. They bounced back to handle the puck well for nearly 39 minutes and 55 seconds on Wednesday, until it slipped out near the Tampa Bay offensive blue line. Goodrow passed him past Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot, and as he skated around him off the Lightning bench, Goodrow heard his teammates yell, “Shoot! To pull!”