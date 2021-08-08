‘Every Subway Trip Started With Me Taking the B or C to 59th Street’

Round trip

Dear Diary:

I lived on the Upper West Side, which meant every subway ride started with B or C to 59th Street.

And so, one muggy morning in August, it wasn’t until I took the train to Brooklyn for brunch at a friend’s house that I found the Sunset Park address on my phone.

It took over an hour to get there. When I finally did, I peeked out the apartment door and saw half a dozen people gibbering happily.

Long after doing the dishes, I apologized: I had another meeting that evening, so I had to take the metro back to relax before leaving.