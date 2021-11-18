Every third driving license is fake So check your DL online like this

Every year 1 lakh 50 thousand people die in road accidents in the country. In which a large number of accidents occur due to driving of untrained drivers. But now after the formation of the new Motor Vehicle Act, driving license is being given only to the trained driver.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said in an event in 2019 that, in the current era, every third driving license in the country is fake. In such a situation, the new Motor Vehicle Act will prove to be very helpful in curbing fake driving licenses. This thing said by Gadkari at that time seems to be quite true. Because now the broker is not active in RTO as before and the entire process of getting driving license has become online. On the other hand, people whose driving license is made in the old times and they have the slightest doubt that their DL can be fake. So he can verify your DL by visiting the website of the Transport Department. Let us know how you can verify your dll.

Earlier there was offline process – Before the new Motor Vehicle Act, offline driving license was applied for in RTOs across the country. In which the touts were active on a large scale and they were also active in the game of fake driving license along with the office staff. Because of which very few people could get the original driving license.

Know about fake driving license like this

, First of all you have to login to https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/# website.

, Here you have to click on Online Service.

, Where you will see the option of Driving License Relate Service.

, When you have clicked on this option, then the option of select state will appear in front of you, where you have to choose your state.

, After this a separate window will open in front of you where you will have the option of Driving License when you click on it. , , The option of Service on DL will appear, here you have to click.

, After this you will see the option of Contunue in front where you have to click and a separate window will open in front of you.

, In which you have to re-select your DL number and date of birth and your state.

, After doing this whole process, as soon as you do OK, then the details of your DL will be revealed. If the details of your DL are not revealed, then understand that your DL is fake.