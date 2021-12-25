Every third informal worker registered on e-Shram, total registration crosses 14 crore; New Delhi: Every third informal worker registered on e-Shram, total enrollment cross 14 cr mark – Every third informal worker registered on e-Shram, total registration crosses 14 cr; You can enroll like this

A database of informal sector workers is being created on the e-shram portal, which will help the government to pass on the benefits of various social security and other welfare schemes to them. The e-shram portal was launched on 26 August 2021.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Saturday that every third worker in the informal sector in India is now registered on the e-shram portal and the total registration figure on the portal has crossed 14 crore in four months.

Labor and Employment Minister tweeted on Saturday, “e-Shram Portal crossed the 14 crore mark in just four months… Congratulations to all those who made this possible.” According to the minister, 14,02 workers in the informal sector 92,825 workers have registered on the e-shram portal.

The top five states in terms of registration are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, according to the latest data from the portal. Among those who registered, 52.56 percent are women, while 47.44 percent are men.

