‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Review: The Drag Queen Dreams

You have to give “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” credit for the boldness: This new British musical isn’t afraid to be predictable. Characters who are all archetypes leave no stone unturned as they navigate plot twists we’ve seen a hundred times before.

And yet… Jonathan Butrell’s film, now streaming on Amazon, is every bit as charming, sunny, confident, and ultimately compelling as Jamie.

A 16-year-old Sheffield gay boy who yearns to be a drag queen, Jamie (Max Harwood) as familiar allies (a loving mother, a nerdy bestie, a flamboyant mentor) he encounters not one but two in a highly judgmental environment. Cathartic makes his way to Epiphany – a drag show and prom night.