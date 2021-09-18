‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Review: The Drag Queen Dreams
You have to give “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” credit for the boldness: This new British musical isn’t afraid to be predictable. Characters who are all archetypes leave no stone unturned as they navigate plot twists we’ve seen a hundred times before.
And yet… Jonathan Butrell’s film, now streaming on Amazon, is every bit as charming, sunny, confident, and ultimately compelling as Jamie.
A 16-year-old Sheffield gay boy who yearns to be a drag queen, Jamie (Max Harwood) as familiar allies (a loving mother, a nerdy bestie, a flamboyant mentor) he encounters not one but two in a highly judgmental environment. Cathartic makes his way to Epiphany – a drag show and prom night.
An adaptation of a hit West End show, based on the 2011 documentary “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16” (also available on Amazon), the film joins a long British line of features about men of salt. , preferably from the gritty north, who overcoming various obstacles to either follow their dreams or simply be themselves – the two fused together here with identity and purpose. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” stands out from the pack thanks to strikingly catchy songs by Tom McRae and Dan Gillespie Sales, which bear the influence of the insanely melodic pop music of the late 1990s and early 2000s. (British musical-theatre musicians have a more definite understanding of this particular idiom than their American brethren.)
Film is also, as is often the case in this genre, promoted by a small cast. Harwood is as charismatic as he needs to be, while making Jamie’s occasional narcissism at least understandable. And supporting actors are key in selling boilerplate scripts. Richard E. Grant tackles the role of gay father Hugo Battersby and his alter ego, drag queen Loco Chanel, with barely contained glee; That character gets an excellent new number that places Jamie’s aspirations in historical and political context without being heavy-handed. Sarah Lancashire and Sharon Horgan are just as good in the less showy parts of Jamie’s mom and teacher. As always, it takes a village to raise a queen.
A PG-13 rating is given for language, bullying and sexual cues. Walking Time: 1 hour 55 minutes. View on Amazon.
