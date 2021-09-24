Everyone needs to know about Bihar Panchayat elections: Bihar Panchayat elections in the second phase. I know where to vote today.
Voting for the second phase of Bihar Panchayat elections will be held today. Voters will exercise their voting right in 48 groups in 34 districts. The administration, along with the State Election Commission, has made extensive arrangements for voting. The voting process will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. In the meantime, the time may go ahead if voters turn up at the booth by 5 p.m.
Polling in 23 panchayats of Paliganj block today
The second phase of three-tier panchayat elections will be held in Paliganj block on Wednesday. As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, elections are being held for six posts under the Panchayati Raj system. 2384 candidates are contesting for 706 different posts in 23 panchayats of the block. During the second phase of polling, one lakh 71 thousand 315 voters will exercise their voting right at 334 polling stations in the block.
Special preparations for polling in Aurangabad too
As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, elections for Sarpanch and Panch posts will be held through ballot papers in the forthcoming Panchayat elections for 6 posts. The EVM will be used for 4 posts including Chief, Panchayat Samiti Member, Ward Member and Zilla Parishad Member. However, in the Corona era, voters will have to wear masks in order to vote. In addition, cleaning arrangements will be made at the booth. A total of 25 panchayats in Aurangabad’s Navinnagar block will go to polls today. All his preparations have been completed.
Breaking- Voting for the first phase of Panchayat elections in Nawada
Voting will take place today in these 48 groups in 34 districts
Patna: Paliganj
Muzaffarpur: Madwan, Saraiya
Vaishali: Hajipur
Rohtas: Rohtas, Nauhatta
Nalanda: Tharthari, Giriyak
Kaimur: Durgavati
Buxar: Rajpur
Bhojpur: Piro
Gaya: Tikari, Guraru
Nawada: Kokol
Aurangabad: Navinnagar
Katihar: Kursela, Katihar, Hassanganj, Dandkhora
Araria: In Bhargama
Begusarai: Bhagwanpur
Jehanabad: Ghoshi
Arwal: Arwal
Summary: Manjhi
Sivan: Sivan Sadar
Gopalganj: Vijaypur
Motihari: Madhuban, Fenhara, Tetaria
Bettiah: Chanpatia
Sitamarhi: Choraut, Nanpur
Darbhanga: Benipur, Alinagar
Madhubani: Pandal, Rahika
Samastipur: Tajpur, Pusa, Samastipur
Supaul: Pratapganj
Saharsa: Haze
Madhepura: Madhepura
Purnia: Banmankhi
Khagaria: ZPP17 and 18
Munger: Tetiabambar
Jamui: E. Aliganj
Bhagalpur: Jagdishpur
Dandy: Dandy
