Everyone needs to know about Bihar Panchayat elections: Bihar Panchayat elections in the second phase. I know where to vote today.

Voting for the second phase of Bihar Panchayat elections will be held today. Voters will exercise their voting right in 48 groups in 34 districts. The administration, along with the State Election Commission, has made extensive arrangements for voting. The voting process will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. In the meantime, the time may go ahead if voters turn up at the booth by 5 p.m.The second phase of three-tier panchayat elections will be held in Paliganj block on Wednesday. As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, elections are being held for six posts under the Panchayati Raj system. 2384 candidates are contesting for 706 different posts in 23 panchayats of the block. During the second phase of polling, one lakh 71 thousand 315 voters will exercise their voting right at 334 polling stations in the block.

Special preparations for polling in Aurangabad too

As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, elections for Sarpanch and Panch posts will be held through ballot papers in the forthcoming Panchayat elections for 6 posts. The EVM will be used for 4 posts including Chief, Panchayat Samiti Member, Ward Member and Zilla Parishad Member. However, in the Corona era, voters will have to wear masks in order to vote. In addition, cleaning arrangements will be made at the booth. A total of 25 panchayats in Aurangabad’s Navinnagar block will go to polls today. All his preparations have been completed.

Voting will take place today in these 48 groups in 34 districts

Patna: Paliganj

Muzaffarpur: Madwan, Saraiya

Vaishali: Hajipur

Rohtas: Rohtas, Nauhatta

Nalanda: Tharthari, Giriyak

Kaimur: Durgavati

Buxar: Rajpur

Bhojpur: Piro

Gaya: Tikari, Guraru

Nawada: Kokol

Aurangabad: Navinnagar

Katihar: Kursela, Katihar, Hassanganj, Dandkhora

Araria: In Bhargama

Begusarai: Bhagwanpur

Jehanabad: Ghoshi

Arwal: Arwal

Summary: Manjhi

Sivan: Sivan Sadar

Gopalganj: Vijaypur

Motihari: Madhuban, Fenhara, Tetaria

Bettiah: Chanpatia

Sitamarhi: Choraut, Nanpur

Darbhanga: Benipur, Alinagar

Madhubani: Pandal, Rahika

Samastipur: Tajpur, Pusa, Samastipur

Supaul: Pratapganj

Saharsa: Haze

Madhepura: Madhepura

Purnia: Banmankhi

Khagaria: ZPP17 and 18

Munger: Tetiabambar

Jamui: E. Aliganj

Bhagalpur: Jagdishpur

Dandy: Dandy