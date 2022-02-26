World

‘Everyone should be free;’ NYC Ukrainians in 1991 cheer independence from USSR

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘Everyone should be free;’ NYC Ukrainians in 1991 cheer independence from USSR
Written by admin
‘Everyone should be free;’ NYC Ukrainians in 1991 cheer independence from USSR

‘Everyone should be free;’ NYC Ukrainians in 1991 cheer independence from USSR

EAST VILLAGE — (WABC) — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Eyewitness News is looking back to a historic moment for the nation now fighting to preserve its independence, one that was filled with optimism.

On August 26, 1991, Channel 7 Eyewitness News reporter Art McFarland visited the East Village’s Ukrainian community, where there was joy and hope after Ukraine had declared independence from the Soviet Union days earlier.

In 1991, McFarland visited the Kobasniuk Travel Agency, where Ukrainian Americans would go to arrange trips to their country. Those who worked there were expecting business to pick up dramatically as Ukrainian independence unfolded.

As McFarland reported, “for now they are content with knowing that life in their homeland is becoming what they feel it should be.”

Vera Shumeyko, the travel agency’s owner, grew teary as she described the significance of Ukrainian independence.

“All people should be independent. They all have their national birthrights, they have your language, they have your history, and everyone should be free,” she said, apologizing as she choked up with emotion.

Declarations of independence ha also been adopted by governments in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus and Russia at the time the report aired.

At New York’s Ukrainian Museum, women, some visiting from Ukraine were filled with optimism for their country’s future.

“And I hope every nation in the world would support us because we suffer for 70 years,” one told McFarland that day.

Watch the video for the full report from the Channel 7 Eyewitness News Vault.

READ Also  Novak Djokovic to Play in ATP Cup, Organizers Say

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#free #NYC #Ukrainians #cheer #independence #USSR

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment