Everything known about Shenhe and Dendro characters so far



Genshin Impression has a number of leaked characters who’ve but to be launched, and Shenhe is a type of long-awaited characters. This character was leaked months in the past, and her present standing could go away gamers dissatisfied, as it appears that evidently she could have presently been shelved.

The Dendro factor has additionally but to be added to Genshin Impression, and leaks haven’t but offered a concrete launch date for the unused factor. Gamers can discover out extra about these leaks right here, and the present standing of each Shenhe and Dendro.

Shenhe and Dendro leaks in Genshin Impression:

Shenhe is a leaked Genshin Impression character who appears to hail from Liyue and could have ties to the Adepti. Shenhe makes use of the Cryo factor and a claymore, although this weapon sort could change earlier than launch, just like Albedo.

Shenhe’s title precipitated a little bit of confusion and hypothesis amongst Genshin Impression gamers, however within the information of Genshin Impression, she is known as Shenhe. Sadly, it appears that evidently Shenhe could have been shelved and even scrapped, as Eula’s launch as a 5-star Cryo Claymore could have pushed this character additional again in improvement.

It’s unknown if Shenhe will make a return to Genshin Impression in a later replace, however it’s doubtless that gamers must return to Liyue earlier than this character releases.

Dendro in Genshin Impression:

Dendro is a component that Genshin Impression gamers are nonetheless ready for, because it has been teased a number of occasions all through the sport. Nonetheless, though there are characters within the recreation already who make the most of this factor like Baizhu and YaoYao, it’s nonetheless unavailable to be used by gamers.

Leaks have pointed to this factor being launched however each time a date is ready, it appears to be pushed again additional. Dendro could make an look in Genshin Impression 1.7, however gamers must look forward to extra particulars.

These two additions to Genshin Impression appear far off, however with the 1.7 beta being launched quickly, gamers could get a primary take a look at these two leaked additions.

