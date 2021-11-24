‘Everything Went Black’: The Children Caught in a Christmas Parade Tragedy



Facebook pages and the GoFundMe appeal hinted at damage: a broken sport, a skull fracture, a broken rib, a C4 vertebral fracture, a lung injury, and pneumothorax (a broken lung) by a multisport athlete from Waukesha South High School. An 11-year-old girl with a left leg fracture has suffered head injuries and is in the intensive care unit at a separate hospital from her mother, who was also beaten. A saxophonist from a marching band in Waukesha South who has performed two surgeries.

Chanda Han, 41, who was dancing at the parade with her 13-year-old daughter, said that if the entire group had not been called to the left for “chess” – or sidestep – in their pompom routine, it would have been cut off. Down while flying out of the SUV.

Afterwards, she realized that the friend’s house where she had left her car was near the place where she had left the SUV. The driver had plowed into her friend’s yard, scratching her car while the tire tracks were still visible.

She said, “A little boy had gloves. We believe it is stuck in the SUV. “

“We’re fine until we don’t, you know?” Said Lisa Salb, whose granddaughter performed with the Extreme Dance Team. Ms Salab said her granddaughter was not beaten, but she would never forget the boy’s frightened search on a street filled with small bodies.

She said: “They were all wearing the same uniform and makeup and we couldn’t tell what it was. “I will look at one and say the prayer, and then the other and the prayer, and the next and the next.”

Yaretzi, the fourth of five children in the Besera-Montes family, said she only remembers the accident vaguely. Her mother and sister were watching from the sidewalk as she was beaten.

“We have the videos,” said Sister Katzly, 17. “He was walking about 40 miles per hour. He hit her in the back of a truck playing their music. We found it partly under it. “