Free Fireplace Metropolis Open Metropolis Finals: Everything you must know about the event. Metropolis Finals of Free Fireplace Metropolis Open might be ranging from fifteenth June and concluded on the ninth July 2021. Free Fireplace Metropolis Open is the first of its type Garena Free Fireplace event in India. This event has a large prize pool of ₹6,000,000. FFCO guarantees excessive caliber motion, Free Fireplace Metropolis Open highlights the efforts of officers to thrill the Indian Free Fireplace neighborhood & Esports groups. Right here, we’ve shared each single element of the Free Fireplace Metropolis Open.

Garena has introduced Metropolis Finals of Free Fireplace Metropolis Open, first ever Free Fireplace Metropolis Match in India. On this Match gamers will compete with different groups to symbolize their very own metropolis at nationwide stage. Free Fireplace Metropolis Open a event which is happening to indicate Garena’s efforts to take care of the dedication of #IndiaKaBattleRoyale. The Metropolis Finals of FFCO will function complete eight cities the place prime 12 groups from every area will compete in Metropolis finals to qualify for Nationwide Finals. These Eight Cities are – Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Chennai. Prime groups from remainder of the cities and states in India will compete below Wildcard finals.

Format and Schedule

The highest 12 groups from every metropolis are able to battle in Metropolis Finals which might be ranging from fifteenth June. These groups will compete to qualify for the Nationwide finals of the Free Fireplace Metropolis Open and symbolize their metropolis at that stage. The profitable staff from every metropolis finals will immediately qualify for the Nationwide finals. Groups who completed at #2 to #4 in the rating of every metropolis finals will qualify for Play-Ins. The highest 2 groups from Metropolis Play-Ins will qualify for the Nationwide finals. The highest two groups from Wildcard finals will immediately qualify for the Nationwide Finals.

Free Fireplace Metropolis Open: Metropolis Finals Groups

Delhi Metropolis Finals: fifteenth June 2021

Staff Revolution

Final Breath

Nym Delhi

Hawk Eye Esports

Lvl Iconic

ᎠᏞ ᎢO UK

Surgical Strike

God Like

Coronary heart Breakers

Gen×Power

Phantasm Esports

Staff Op

Ahmedabad Metropolis Finals: 18th June 2021

GJ-Teddy

Fearless-4

Conqueror

The-Extremee

Boltregiment

New Invention

Struggle Home

Staff Struglers

United_4hl

Metropolis Slums

Underdogs_77

Zero-Diploma

Hyderabad Metropolis Finals : 22 June 2021

Ay Esports

Blackhunters

As Takers

Tr4nsformers

Mighty Raju

Captains

Mbgtitans

Lazy Youngsters

Darkfire

LR7 United

Blood Reapers

Poisonous Esports

Kolkata Metropolis Finals: twenty fifth June 2021

Artwork Of Struggle

Head Hunters

Rule Breakers

Sixth Sense

Invincibles Esports

LA-Gaming

Previous-Era

Excessive 5

Staff Fab

Asin Clutchgods

Bot Military

Underdogs

Chennai Metropolis Finals: twenty ninth June 2021

Raven Esports

Jallikattutn

Slumberqueen

Titans Esports

Badge-99.

MGC Gaming JK

Biowar-Tn

Magilchi 97

Harm

Jk-Newday

TGB-Xtremelvl

MR24squad

Lucknow Metropolis Finals: 2nd July 2021

Pissed off 4

Gyan Military

Zila Ghaziabad

Survivor 4am

Wrecking Crew

Staff Elite

God Sport

FFwarriors

AFF Esports

GVCS Squad

Onlyfreaks

Metropolis Of Tehzeeb

Mumbai Metropolis Finals: sixth July 2021

4UN-GXR

Grasping Hunters

4xtraordinary

The Rebellions

Bombay Fever

YKZ-Seniors

Eyesesport

Imthepro

Mces Esports

TSG Military

TSG Onerous

Underworld

Vizag Metropolis Finals: ninth July 2021

Black Ops

Flickr Power

Fly Excessive

U18 Military

Gamingwithdino

SS Esports

Appledinoff

Staff Thunder

Nawabpet Kings

Loopy Amigos

Incredibles

Excessive Finish

Wildcard Finals : sixteenth July 2021

Titanium Military

Professional Nation

4ever Cool

AOS Esports

Risers

Taking pictures.Stars

Conflict Struggle

Die One other Day

Identicals

Umk Gamer

LCG-Esport

Huskies

Metropolis Play-Ins will happen on twentieth, twenty third, thirtieth July 2021, and the Nationwide Finals of FFCO will happen on fifteenth August 2021.

Free Fireplace Metropolis Open: The place to observe the Stream?

You’ll be able to watch all matches stay on the official YouTube and Fb channel of Free Fireplace Esports India.

