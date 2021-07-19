Everything you need to know about CLG’s “behind the scenes” drama and Pobelter’s claims

CLG’s ex-Mid Laner, Eugene “Pobelter” Park claimed that he “broke down crying in front of his coach” before playing his last match for the North American team.The team has struggled to live up to its name in the current LCS season and is holding the last slot of the North American league with a 10-29 record.As stated by Pobelter, the team environment is no longer enthusiastic, rather “doomed,” lacking enough motivation to succeed. He took to Twitter to say,“I don’t think anyone can succeed or play with confidence under those circumstances.”that was painful to watch, I know for sure the players on CLG are way better than that. I think the team environment became WAY too negative and doomed, super super high pressure and I don’t think anyone can succeed or play with confidence under those circumstances— Eugene Park (@Pobelter) July 18, 2021The American further stated that the unreal pressured situation inside the squad resulted in all sorts of negative outputs in the team game and the continuous underperformance led CLG to drop him from the first team. Pobelter was replaced by Tanner Damonte on Friday, July 16 and thus, he has already played his last match for Counter Logic Gaming.Pobelter claims he was reduced to tears from pressure to play for CLG Image via Riot Games – CLG Pobelter confessed on Twitter that before he played his last match for CLG on July 11th against Dignitas, he broke down crying in front of coach Galen “Moon” Holgate. He was utterly disappointed and claimed that he had never felt so miserable in his past 7 years as an LCS professional.”The morning before the last match I played for CLG, I broke down crying in front of my coach because I just felt increasingly sheer misery over the past few weeks. It just felt like nothing at all was going right. I had never felt that way in 7 years as an LCS pro”The deleted video, which was posted on social media earlier on July 12, showcased the negative environment in the CLG team that Pobelter described. The video featured a “behind-the-scenes” glimpse of a private team meeting between the players and the team’s general manager, Daniel “Tafokints” Lee.the morning before the last match I played for CLG, I broke down crying in front of my coach because I just felt increasingly sheer misery over the past few weeks. It just felt like nothing at all was going right. I had never felt that way in 7 years as an LCS pro— Eugene Park (@Pobelter) July 18, 2021 Tafokints clearly stated that there will be an upcoming overhaul on the roster that might ax a few significant names from CLG’s League of Legends squad. The immediate reactions of the fans towards the video were negative, with many of them claiming that it should not have been made public.Notable figures in the League of Legends industry like LCS analyst Alberto “Crumbz” Rengifo and G2 Esports’ head coach Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann also spoke against CLG, referring to the posted video, before it was finally taken down a few hours later.pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/OhcLEQ9ZDP— CLG (@clgaming) July 12, 2021The organization later issued an official apology on Twitter, referring to “the negative light” on its players. According to CLG officials,“Our goal was to share an authentic moment with our fans and be as transparent as possible leading up to potential changes that may occur this week. We recognize the negative light that it brings to our players, and for that, we apologize and have taken down the video.”things will get better man, you’re a huge inspiration to many and I hope you get through this tough spot. I have nothing but respect for you since the beginning of time, stay strong my dude 👑— bobqin (@bobqinXD) July 18, 2021However, the League of Legends community was sympathetic enough to stand with Pobelter and wished him luck for his future endeavors. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply