Everything you need to know- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Well being Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday dismissed the studies concerning the Co-WIN platform being hacked, as “faux”. Vardhan stated the info that was speculated to have been leaked — such because the geo-location of beneficiaries — just isn’t even collected on Co-WIN. Vardhan added that “all knowledge on Co-WIN is saved in a safe digital surroundings and isn’t shared with anybody outdoors of it.” He stated that for “considerable precaution”, the matter is being investigated by the Ministry of Electronics and Data Technology (MeitY) response staff.

Dr RS Sharma, chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (Co-WIN), additionally clarified that “our consideration has been drawn in the direction of the information circulating on social media concerning the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system. On this connection, we want to state that Co-WIN shops all of the vaccination knowledge in a protected and safe digital surroundings. No Co-WIN knowledge is shared with any entity outdoors the Co-WIN surroundings. The information being claimed as having been leaked such because the geo-location of beneficiaries, just isn’t even collected at Co-WIN”, in accordance to PTI.

The place did the declare concerning the Co-WIN breach come from?

Late on Thursday, an internet site referred to as Darkish Leak Market on the DarkWeb posted that the COVID-19 vaccination knowledge of 150 million Indians have been up for buy. The publish claimed that the alleged hack revealed person knowledge together with title, cell quantity, Aadhaar ID, GPS location, state and so forth. The Darkish leak Market web site additionally said that they weren’t the “authentic leaker” of the info, simply the resellers.

[ALERT] Darkish Leak Market on the DarkWeb has posted a publish promoting info of 150 Million COVID19 Vaccinated Folks of India. pic.twitter.com/32Chmcao9W — DarkTracer : DarkWeb Legal Intelligence (@darktracer_int) June 10, 2021

On Thursday night, French safety researcher Baptiste Robert aka Elliot Alderson additionally re-tweeted the publish by ‘Darkish Leak Market’, however later deleted it.

The Co-WIN hack declare might be a Bitcoin rip-off

Hours after the publish claiming the alleged Co-WIN hack, safety researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia revealed in a Twitter publish that the portal was not hacked, and the declare was truly a “Bitcoin rip-off”.

Rajaharia stated “this market is incessantly posting faux knowledge leaks and scamming folks. They’re simply taking Bitcoin for nothing. Information Pattern additionally not accessible anyplace.”

This market is incessantly posting faux knowledge leaks and scamming folks. They’re simply taking Bitcoin for nothing. Information Pattern additionally not accessible anyplace.#InfoSec #DataLeak https://t.co/kczBywifcJ — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) June 10, 2021

Rajaharia additionally identified that the hackers have been demanding a charge to purchase the pattern knowledge and revealed no proof to show the hack.

That is the most recent screenshots of this Pretend Darkish Leak Market. They’re additionally charging for Pattern Information. Not a single line of leaked knowledge avail to belief this leak. #InfoSec pic.twitter.com/tMTwKElMR3 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) June 10, 2021

The hackers have been promoting the “pattern knowledge” for $180.