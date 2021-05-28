Everything you need to know



Name of Responsibility Cellular introduced the Masters, a esports match for the gamers from North America and Europe. This occasion will likely be equally work for each area, gamers will play over a number of weeks of competitors. High 16 groups of every area will take part within the Grand Finals of their revered areas. High workforce will qualify for the Name of Responsibility Cellular World Championship 2021 which is introduced by Sony.





Name of Responsibility Cellular Masters : Verify the Format for the match

COD Cellular Masters is a semi invitational match the place 16 groups in North America and 16 groups from Europe will take part in league play for 5 weeks. High groups will obtain a direct invite within the match the place remainder of the groups will come from open qualifiers. After the top of 5 week League play prime eight groups from every area will transfer to the Finals of COD Cellular Masters the place profitable workforce of the occasion will qualify for the Name of Responsibility Cellular World Championship.

Groups acquired invitations for the occasion on the idea of placement at 2020 COD Cellular Championship Regional finals and up to date efficiency of the groups. You possibly can test the invited groups on the match web page as soon as it acquired up to date. Right here is the hyperlinks of the match pages-

Name of Responsibility Cellular Masters North America – https://gamebattles.majorleaguegaming.com/cell/call-of-duty-mobile/match/codmm-na/data



Name of Responsibility Cellular Masters Europe – https://gamebattles.majorleaguegaming.com/cell/call-of-duty-mobile/match/codmm-eu/data

Name of Responsibility Cellular Masters : How to Register for COD Cellular Masters –

Groups can take part in open qualifiers and advance to the COD Cellular Masters. So as to compete, gamers should be 18 years or older in the beginning of competitors and meet all different eligibility necessities. You possibly can learn all guidelines, format and every thing concerning the match right here – http://mlg.to/CODMMRules

You possibly can register for the open qualifiers from the hyperlinks given beneath –



North America Open Qualifiers – https://gamebattles.majorleaguegaming.com/cell/call-of-duty-mobile/match/codmm-open-na/data

Europe Open Qualifiers – https://gamebattles.majorleaguegaming.com/cell/call-of-duty-mobile/match/codmm-open-eu/data

COD Cellular Masters: Prize Pool

COD Cellular Masters will function an enormous prizepool of $100,000 USD which will likely be splited equally for each areas. Groups who qualifies for the Finals will get a share of the prize pool.

The place to Watch COD Cellular Masters –

All of the motion will kicks off on June 14th when the League play begin going down in each area. Matches will happen from June 14th to July twelfth the place it is going to begin on 12PM PT every match day. You possibly can watch the matches reside within the official YouTube and Twitch channel of Name of Responsibility Cellular Esports.

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2WMdmYS1dclOCiJjyyW7_w

Twitch – https://www.twitch.television/codmobile