‘Everything’s Going the Wrong Way’: Dollar Stores Hit by a Pandemic

Sandra Beadling was fed up with the 70-hour workweek, with delivery trucks running several days behind schedule, and exhausted from breaking down on her knees to restore the shelves below.

Ms. Beadling, 54, the manager of the Dollar General Store in Wells, Maine, tried to get more help. But it was a tough sell when Walmart was offering $16 an hour and its store was paying $12.

Ms Beadling had spent a long time in the store this summer as one of only a few workers, looking after the register and trying to help shoppers. He had requested his managers to allow the store’s part-time employees more hours, but to no avail.

One night last month, Ms. Beadling closed Dollar General at 10 a.m., came home at 11:30, and then returned to the store at 4 a.m. from her home for an inventory check. “I was so tired I couldn’t find the words,” she said. She sent her assistant manager a text saying she had quit and then blocked her coworkers’ numbers so they couldn’t call back and convince her to stay.