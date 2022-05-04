Evgeni Malkin’s tip lifts Penguins past Rangers in 3OTs in Game 1



Louis Dominguez couldn’t understand what he was thinking when he saw teammate and starting goalkeeper Casey Dismith skate on the bench in the middle of the second overtime.

Dominguez made 17 saves with his foot and Evgeny Malkin scored 5:58 deflection in the third overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in their first game of the first round play-off series on Tuesday night. .

“I saw him go on the bench and I wasn’t sure why they were playing the flute,” said Domingo Desmith, who the penguins said was hitting the lower part of the body. “I know two of the referees there, Johnny Murray and Frederick L’Equier, both French boys. I really thought they were joking with me – they said I had to go in. After that, I just went out and played it crazy, but my I think that’s my life. It’s hockey. “

In the winning goal, Malkin was placed in front of the net when he tipped a long shot by John Marino over Rangers goalkeeper Igor Shestarkin.

“We know if we play right we can win every game, we play smart, we play hard,” said Malkin, who assisted on Brian Rust’s tie late in the second half. “I think we deserved to win tonight.”

Jake Gwenzel twice and Rust and Sidney Crosby two assists each for the Penguins. Dismith saved 46 before leaving.

Chris Kraider had one goal and one assist and Adam Fox and Andrew Cop also scored for the Rangers. Mika Gibaneza had two assists. Shesterkin finished with 79 saves, the second of the NHL record of 85 saves by Columbus’ Junas Corpisalo in the 2020 play-offs.

“He’s our best player and he showed up again tonight,” Rangers’ Ryan Strom said of Shesterkin. “I thought we played a good game – a lot of guys fought really hard. … a lot of brave efforts by a lot of guys, unfortunately 4-3 triple overtime came out of the wrong side of playing great hockey.”

Game 2 of the best-seven series before moving to Pittsburgh for two games in New York on Thursday night.

In the second overtime, Rust 7:38 had a great sticker by Shesterkin. Rust also took a shot from the post with 2:36 left.

Dismith dropped the ice during a play stop near the midpoint of the second overtime, seen on one foot at 9:18. He was replaced by Dominguez, who made 14 saves during the period as the Rangers made a 19-17 advantage in the shot.

“It came to me very quickly,” said Domingo, who has only appeared in two games this season. “But it’s something you prepare as a backup. You always have to be ready.”

The Rangers beat the Penguins 12-9 in extra time. 2:42 Gwenzel had the best chance of hitting the crossbar behind Shesterkin for the rest.

Shesterkin made a sensational save in a shot from Caspari Capanen, snatched the puck from the wind as he went down and made a split to the left at 5:08 in the third, tying it 3. It utters “I-go! I-I-go!” From the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Philip Chitil was seen scoring with 3:10 left, but the Rangers’ forward goal was denied. However, the Penguins challenged and the authorities ruled that Capo Kakko interfered with Dismith when he drove into the net and collided with the goalkeeper.

After losing the first round, the Penguins became stronger in the second round, beating the Rangers 17-3 in the first 10 minutes and 25-8 for the period.

However, the Rangers took advantage of their chance to get a pass from Cop Storm and shoot a slap in the face from the circles at 2-0 at 3:08.

At 4:32 Gwenzel pulls the penguins into one of them as he cross-tips in front of Shesterkin. This is his 27th career playoff goal in his 52nd game.

Gwenzel tied it with 8:13 left after getting another pass from Crosby to beat Shesterkin from the right. The sixth multi-goal game of his career in the playoffs gave him 28 goals in 52 games the following season.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said, “I thought our boys competed hard, they faced the storm early in the game.” “From the second period, we played very well.”

Cradder led the Rangers with a short-handed goal and beat Dismith from the right with 2:53 left in the middle.

Jacob Truba of the Rangers was then called for boarding, giving the Penguins a 5-on-3 advantage for 43 seconds. With seconds left in the first penalty, Rust tied it 3-all, tipping a shot from Malkin to go to 1:30.

The Rangers beat the Penguins 15-10 in the first round. A power-play goal at Fox 9:19 gave New York a 1-0 lead when he got a pass from Gibanade above the left circle, skated to his right, and threw a shot through traffic in the top left corner for his first career playoff goal.

Climb

With his 65th goal, Malkin tied Jaromi Jagar for third place in the franchise play-off list. … Crossby now has 124 assists in the playoffs, which puts Jagger ninth on the NHL’s career list. … Creder scored his 24th post-season goal, breaking the tie with Steve Vickers for sixth place in franchise history.