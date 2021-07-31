Eviction Moratorium Set to Lapse as Biden Aid Effort Falters



The expiry of the federal freeze is offset by other initiatives in favor of tenants that are still in place. Many states and localities, including New York and California, have extended their own moratoria, which should mitigate some of the effects. In some places, judges, aware of the potential for a massive wave of displacement, said they would slow down cases and make more use of eviction diversion programs.

Several government agencies, including the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as well as the Departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs, announced on Friday that they would extend their moratoriums on evictions until September 30.

Nonetheless, there is a potential for a rush of eviction requests starting next week – in addition to the more than 450,000 eviction cases already filed in the courts of major cities and states since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

An estimated 11 million adult renters are considered seriously in default on their rent payments, according to a Census Bureau survey, but no one knows how many tenants are at risk of eviction in the near future.

Bailey Bortolin, a tenants attorney who works for the Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers, said the absence of the moratorium would lead many landlords to throw their backlog of eviction cases in court next week, prompting many tenants who have received an eviction notice are simply leaving their apartments rather than fighting.

“I think what we’ll see on Monday is a drastic increase in eviction notices sent to people, and the vast majority will not go through the court process,” Bortolin said.

The moratorium was due to expire on June 30, but the White House and CDC, under pressure from tenant groups, extended the freeze until July 31 in hopes of taking the opportunity to speed up the flow of aid to the country. rent.